Security

U.S. has disabled parts of Chinese hacking infrastructure, says Reuters

Howard Solomon

American authorities got legal authorization to remotely disable aspects of a Chinese-based hacking campaign, sources have told Reuters.

The news agency said in an exclusive story Monday that the action against the hacking group, dubbed Volt Typhoon by Microsoft and other threat researchers, came because the government worries it’s part of a larger effort to compromise Western critical infrastructure.

The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment, the news story said. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Microsoft’s new nomenclature, threat actor groups are named after weather events.  Typhoon indicates a group originates in or has been attributed to China.

Last May, Microsoft reported that Volt Typhoon had been targeting critical infrastructure organizations in Guam and elsewhere in the United States since 2021, probably for espionage. At the time, says Reuters, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the hacking allegations were a “collective disinformation campaign” from the Five Eyes countries, the intelligence sharing grouping of countries made up of the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K.

The discovery deeply worried the U.S., reported the New York Times. After investigating, American authorities believed the infiltration was even worse than stated in the Microsoft report.

Going after a threat actor’s infrastructure — where they can — is a favoured tactic of experienced American cyber authorities. A year ago this month, the FBI seized the website of the Hive ransomware gang after penetrating the group’s computer networks — fortunately located in California. Last August, police in seven countries, including the U.S., announced they had infiltrated and took down the infrastructure behind the Qakbot botnet, and then used that access to order infected computers to delete the malware.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
