VR is changing customer care for Hydro One

Hydro One, an Ontario electricity transmission and distribution provider, has partnered with VR Vision, a virtual reality technology company, to transform the training experience for its customer care and field service teams. The collaboration integrates 360° VR video into training for approximately 530 employees from now until the end of June 2024.

Hydro One’s new curriculum incorporates virtual reality technology to provide practical skill development and collaborative learning experiences for its employees. The program, developed in partnership with VR Vision, is designed to accelerate the learning process by immersing trainees in realistic, interactive environments. This approach enables employees to quickly gain practical experience, fostering empathy and understanding and enhancing their ability to appreciate customer perspectives, the companies said in a release, as well as improving knowledge and skills retention through experiential learning, boosting employee confidence and proficiency.

Teri French, executive vice president, operations and customer care, Hydro One, expressed excitement about the transformative potential of this collaboration, stating, “Virtual reality training at Hydro One unlocks a world of possibilities, offering immersive experiences, practical skill development, and collaborative learning for our employees.”

Roni Cerga, chief executive officer (CEO) of VR Vision, echoed French’s sentiments, emphasizing the groundbreaking nature of the partnership. “We are proud to collaborate with Hydro One on this groundbreaking project. Our expertise in virtual reality technology combined with Hydro One’s commitment to innovation has resulted in a transformative training solution for all those involved in the new connection process.”