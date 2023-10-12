SUBSCRIBE
16
0
Careers & EducationEmerging TechFuture of Work

VR is changing customer care for Hydro One

Breanna Schnurr
VR symbol, concept about virtual reality and immersive artificial experience, button pressed by a person in background

Hydro One, an Ontario electricity transmission and distribution provider, has partnered with VR Vision, a virtual reality technology company, to transform the training experience for its customer care and field service teams. The collaboration integrates 360° VR video into training for approximately 530 employees from now until the end of June 2024.

Hydro One’s new curriculum incorporates virtual reality technology to provide practical skill development and collaborative learning experiences for its employees. The program, developed in partnership with VR Vision, is designed to accelerate the learning process by immersing trainees in realistic, interactive environments. This approach enables employees to quickly gain practical experience, fostering empathy and understanding and enhancing their ability to appreciate customer perspectives, the companies said in a release, as well as improving knowledge and skills retention through experiential learning, boosting employee confidence and proficiency.

Teri French, executive vice president, operations and customer care, Hydro One, expressed excitement about the transformative potential of this collaboration, stating, “Virtual reality training at Hydro One unlocks a world of possibilities, offering immersive experiences, practical skill development, and collaborative learning for our employees.”

Related: Museums using holograms, AI and VR to connect with the past

Roni Cerga, chief executive officer (CEO) of VR Vision, echoed French’s sentiments, emphasizing the groundbreaking nature of the partnership. “We are proud to collaborate with Hydro One on this groundbreaking project. Our expertise in virtual reality technology combined with Hydro One’s commitment to innovation has resulted in a transformative training solution for all those involved in the new connection process.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Breanna Schnurr
Breanna Schnurrhttps://breannaschnurr.wixsite.com/breanna-schnurr
Breanna Schnurr is a recent journalism graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University. She loves writing about all things data, travel, tech, lifestyle and subculture. You can reach out to Breanna via [email protected].
Previous article
Canadian small businesses optimistic about the future: report

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Breanna Schnurr

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Quebecor launches MVNO service, starts expanding Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile service areas across Canada

Communications & Telecom
Quebecor today announced the launch of its Mobile Virtual...

Pure Storage intros new DRaaS, pledges to cover power, rack space costs

Channel Strategy
Pure Storage has released what it described as “new...

No one suspected the man in a FedEx uniform …

Security
No one suspected the man in the FedEx uniform. He...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Oct.12 – AI driven Google searches could require large amounts electricity; Europe is demanding Musk and Zuckerberg to take action against disinformation;...

Podcasts Jim Love -
AI driven Google searches could require as much electricity...

CyberCatch launches digital standards manager

Governance Breanna Schnurr -
CyberCatch Holdings Inc., a cybersecurity compliance and risk mitigation...

MIT Technology Review examines leaders’ approach to AI implementation

Artificial Intelligence Breanna Schnurr -
MIT Technology Review Insights, along with Adobe, EY and...

ITWC network