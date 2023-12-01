SUBSCRIBE
17
0
Communications & TelecomCompaniesGovernment & Public Sector

5G spectrum auction concludes; Bell, Rogers and Telus bag the most licenses

Ashee Pamma
Source: AnuchaCheechang | Getty Images

Twenty-two Canadian carriers collectively paid over C$2.1 billion for a record 4,099 licenses in the 3800 MHz spectrum auction. 

Bell, Rogers and Telus won the majority of the licenses. Telus acquired 1,430 licenses for around C$619 million, Bell won 939 licenses for around C$518 million, and Rogers won 860 for around C$474 million. Together, the Big Three carriers accounted for 76 per cent of the total amount raised.

During the 3500 MHz auction in 2021, carriers paid over $8.9 billion for 3,431 licenses, but the government only assigned a small amount of spectrum (200MHz) which limited spectrum access to only the biggest players, who, in turn, drove the valuation to record numbers.

This time, however, the government set a 100 MHz spectrum limit on how much combined 3500 MHz and 3800 MHz spectrum a provider could acquire, effectively reserving spectrum for smaller competitors and lowering prices.

Montreal-based carrier Cogeco, for instance, acquired 99 licenses for C$190 million this time around, compared to 38 for C$295 million in the last auction.

The company said it now has spectrum covering 100 per cent of its Canadian broadband footprint, and is preparing to launch mobile operations via the newly established mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) regime, provided it obtains satisfactory rates for wholesale access to the networks of the major players.

Eastlink, which also registered as an MVNO, netted 187 licenses for about C$10 million.

Additionally, Vidéotron paid about C$300 million to acquire 305 licenses in the 3800 MHz band.

The company said it plans to strengthen its presence outside of Quebec, as 61 per cent of the 305 blocks of wireless spectrum it acquired are located mainly in southern Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Québecor also bought spectrum in Manitoba, where it now holds a total of 46 blocks in the 600, 3500 and 3800 MHz bands, as it prepares to enter that market.

3800 and 3500 MHz are typically complementary mid-band spectrum frequencies that provide speed and capacity, Rogers explained in a release. 600 MHz is low-band 5G spectrum that carries wireless data across long distances and through dense urban buildings. The combination creates consistent and reliable 5G coverage in both urban and remote areas.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) said that licenses in the 3800 MHz band will include strong deployment obligations that require companies to “use or lose” the spectrum within ambitious timelines, so that Canadian consumers, including those in remote regions, can benefit from the latest wireless technologies.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Canadian group gets $2.2 million to research AI threat detection for wireless networks
Next article
Channel Bytes December 1, 2023 – AI market to explode; CSP switch sales slow; VMware layoffs so far exceed 2800; and more

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Following triumphant return, Altman praises OpenAI employees

Artificial Intelligence
Buoyed with confidence now that he is back with...

Channel Bytes December 1, 2023 – AI market to explode; CSP switch sales slow; VMware layoffs so far exceed 2800; and more

Artificial Intelligence
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

AI expert says report findings proof onset of ‘Terminal AI’ has begun

Artificial Intelligence
A new report highlighting an escalating rise in phishing...

Popular this week

Keeping the human at the centre of an AI-powered workplace: HRPA conference

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
Conversations around automation and artificial intelligence are eclipsing the...

Canadian group gets $2.2 million to research AI threat detection for wireless networks

Artificial Intelligence Howard Solomon -
A group consisting of Canadian university researchers and Ericsson...

Hashtag Trending Nov.30-Amazon’s new generative AI assistant; Cyber pros less likely to get fired post-incident; AI can acquire skills through social learning?

Podcasts James Roy -
Amazon’s new generative AI assistant, Amazon Q, sounds a...

ITWC network