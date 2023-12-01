Channel Bytes December 1, 2023 – AI market to explode; CSP switch sales slow; VMware layoffs so far exceed 2800; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Global AI market expected to hit US$1.8 trillion by 2030: Report

According to investment advisory firm Invezz, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is set to grow by 109.56 per cent, from a valuation of US$136.5 billion in 2022 to US$298 billion in 2024. In 2025, it is forecasted to reach US$420 billion, with expectations soaring to US$1.8 trillion by 2030.

“The projected boom in the global AI market reflects the seismic shift in industries embracing AI’s transformative potential,” said Harsh Vardhan, news editor at Invezz.

“This surge is not just about numbers; it embodies a fundamental shift in business mindsets globally, acknowledging AI as a catalyst for innovation and efficiency across sectors. The trajectory speaks volumes about AI’s evolution from a buzzword to an indispensable force, driving industries to rethink strategies, adopt advanced technologies, and pave the way for a future where intelligent systems revolutionize global operations and redefine business paradigms.”

Kyrio becomes first authorized OpenSync testing lab in the Americas

Kyrio, a subsidiary of CableLabs focused on software and testing solutions for the broadband industry, has announced that it is the first vendor test lab in the Americas authorized to test OpenSync integrated hardware. As an authorized vendor lab, Kyrio certifies OpenSync implementations on Wi-Fi equipment.

OpenSync, is an open-source, software-defined networking framework that delivers and modifies programmable services at scale in customer premises equipment and consumer networking devices. OpenSync certification comprises three test cycles:

Functional testing

Customer experience testing

Security testing

Digital Governance Standards Institute publishes cyber resiliency standard for healthcare

This week, the Digital Governance Standards Institute and HealthCareCAN announced the official publication of Canadian national standard CAN/DGSI 118: Cyber Resiliency in Healthcare, which provides healthcare organizations with a framework to bolster their cyber resiliency measures to ensure the security and protection of sensitive patient data in an increasingly digital landscape.

“CAN/DGSI 118 offers a flexible yet comprehensive approach that takes into consideration the diverse range of healthcare organizations, technologies, and regulatory environments across Canada,” said Darryl Kingston, executive director of Digital Governance Standards Institute.

“By adopting this standard, healthcare organizations can establish a solid foundation for preventing, detecting, responding to, and recovering from cyber-attacks, ultimately ensuring the safety and confidentiality of patient data. We are happy to have worked with HealthCareCAN and Public Safety Canada on leading the development of a robust cybersecurity standard for delivery of healthcare services in Canada.”

Sign up today for Analytics Unleashed

On Dec. 5 from noon to 1:30 pm ET, join industry experts and peers online at Analytics Unleashed: Generative AI and how it will Transform Analytics, in an interactive experience, complete with case studies and live discussions, designed to provide you with practical strategies that can be immediately applied within your organization.

You will learn best practices, craft an AI analytics strategy tailored to your business strategy, and discover how to foster a data-driven culture and apply cutting-edge AI analytics.

To attend, register here.

CSP switch sales slow as they shift focus to AI: Dell’Oro

According to a recently published report from market information firm Dell’Oro Group, global sales of data centre switches was up seven per cent, following seven consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. But, for the first time in more than three years, spending from cloud service providers (SPs) was flat, and did not contribute to market growth.

“Data centre switch sales have maintained robust performance, reaching near-record levels in Q3 2023,” said Sameh Boujelbene, vice president at Dell’Oro Group. “However, despite such a strong level of sales, the market growth started to exhibit signs of slowdown compared to previous quarters, particularly evident in the cloud SP segment where spending remained flat compared to the year-ago period.

“Concurrently, spending from large enterprises surged by strong double-digits. While cloud SPs seem to be shifting spending away from traditional front-end networks supporting general-purpose servers to focus more on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, the slowdown in Cloud SPs spending during the quarter is also the result of ongoing digestion of existing capacity.

“We anticipate this digestion will impact various segments to varying degrees and timelines, aligning with the sequence in which they got their demand and orders fulfilled. In other words, customers who received their orders early on are the first to enter a digestion cycle.”

ezeep Blue achieves Zebra Technologies validation

ThinPrint has announced it has successfully completed Zebra’s Enterprise Testing Program for its print offering, ezeep Blue. The designation indicates to customers and partners that ezeep Blue was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with numerous Zebra printers: the Zebra ZD420, ZQ521, ZD621, ZQ320, ZD621R, ZT411 and ZT230 printers. In the validation tests, the print output functioned reliably, true to format and well readable for both humans and machines, a release stated.

Zebra Technologies’ Enterprise Testing Program, it said, “enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID solutions and software products, to meet user application-specific needs.”

VMware layoffs hit 2,800+ mark, number predicted to rise

A published report yesterday revealed that more than 2,800 VMware employees have already received layoff notices in the U.S. alone, following last month’s approval of Broadcom’s US$69 billion acquisition of the company. Factoring in other nations including Canada, that number is expected to rise substantially.

Scott Young, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group, told CDN earlier this week that layoffs at Broadcom were expected upon the closing of the deal.

The company, he said, has “a proven track record of efficiently integrating acquisitions and ensuring that its Total Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio trends relatively rapidly downward. Its playbook to do this will include immediately eliminating duplicate and administrative functions wherever possible as soon as possible. The expectation would be that the bulk of layoffs will fall into these categories.”

The recent restructuring of VMware into four divisions (VMware Cloud Foundation, Tanzu, Software Defined Edge, Application Networking and Security), added Young, “shows that Broadcom sees growth in infrastructure and potentially has less interest in the (unmentioned) end user compute area of the business. This could potentially lead to another area where jobs could be eliminated.”