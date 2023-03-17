SUBSCRIBE
9
0
CompaniesIoT

Aruba partners with Microsoft, reelyActive to speed IoT workload migration into Microsoft Azure

Samira Balsara
Source: Business Wire

Aruba is partnering with reelyActive in announcing a new open-source data convertor for Microsoft Azure that allows Internet of Things (IoT) device data that are securely streamed from Aruba Wi-Fi access points (APs) to be used by Microsoft Power BI and additional Azure applications.

Various IoT devices describe the same data in different ways and transmit it using different protocols, making it difficult for the data to be combined meaningfully and used. The collaboration between Aruba and reelyActive provides the technology to easily convert that data into a single format so it can be loaded into Azure and processed.

reelyActive’s Pareto Anywhere for Azure and Aruba’s IoT Transport for Azure are being combined to help channel partners and end customers transmit and reformat data and units of measurement, such as temperature and power, to be compatible with Azure applications without the need for custom engineering. The companies say that this solution decreases the cost and time required compared to using conventional integration methods, while sidestepping typical security vulnerabilities and challenges.

The companies explained in their announcement that there are many challenges when it comes to converting data for Azure. There are multiple IoT protocols and non-interoperable physical layers to take on, and it is cost prohibitive to replace or retrofit legacy devices with new cloud-native software. Data from non-IP based IoT devices need to be securely streamed and terminated in a form optimized for use with Azure IoT applications, a task that may require a pricey gateway. Once the data is received at the Azure IoT Hub, all of the IoT payloads need to be separately formatted for use by Azure IoT applications. If, at a later date, another IoT protocol needs to be supported, then the process starts all over. The integration process can take months, and the cost, complexity, and security vulnerability of hardware gateways can make the economics challenging.

Aruba, Microsoft, and reelyActive are addressing these problems with the new solution. Aruba added IoT radios to its Wi-Fi APs to simultaneously serve IT mobility needs and act as IoT gateways. Aruba and Microsoft are jointly developing Aruba IoT Transport for Azure, which, when activated by Aruba Central cloud management, will encode IoT device data from Aruba Wi-Fi APs into an Azure IoT Hub compatible format, specifically a base64 string that is encapsulated in a JavaScript Object Notation (JSON).

“IoT Transport for Microsoft Azure transforms any Aruba IT network into a secure Azure gateway that lands at the Azure IoT Hub,” said Michael Tennefoss, Aruba’s vice president of IoT and strategic partnerships. “The beauty of the design is that customers can send BLE, EnOcean Alliance, and similar data from legacy or new IoT devices directly to Azure, without adding any gateway hardware or parallel network infrastructure. If business needs change tomorrow, or next year, then new IoT devices can be incorporated, additively, without ripping or replacing any IT infrastructure.”

Aruba IoT Transport for Azure is available as part of Aruba Edge Services Platform.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Coveo introduces new Relevance Generative Answering capability

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Popular this week

Coveo introduces new Relevance Generative Answering capability

Artificial Intelligence Renaud Larue Langlois -
Today, Coveo, a Montreal-based company that offers an artificial...

Ottawa should help SMBs more on cybersecurity: Parliamentary committee

Security Howard Solomon -
Ottawa should improve the nation’s cybersecurity maturity by helping...

Hashtag Trending March.16th – Mozilla’s AI challenge, Facebook and AOL, ‘simplifying’ ChatGPT

Podcasts Jim Love -
Welcome to Hashtag Trending for Thursday, March 16th. I’m your...

ITWC network