SUBSCRIBE
16
0
Security

Backdoor is being installed in Microsoft’s IIS web server, warn Kaspersky researchers

Howard Solomon
warning symbol
Source: WhataWin | Getty Images

Threat actors are installing a backdoor into installations of Microsoft’s Internet Information Services (IIS) Windows web server that isn’t being caught by some online file scanning services, say Kaspersky researchers.

They also warn IIS servers must undergo “a complete and dedicated investigation process” for possible compromises.

Dubbed SessionManager, the backdoor is a malicious native-code IIS module that can process legitimate HTTP requests that are continuously sent to the server.

According to the report, threat actors are leveraging a ProxyLogon-type of vulnerability to insert the module. ProxyLogon is the name for CVE-2021-26855, a vulnerability on Microsoft Exchange Server that allows an attacker to bypass authentication and impersonate the administrator.

“Dropping an IIS module as a backdoor enables threat actors to maintain persistent, update-resistant and relatively stealthy access to the IT infrastructure of a targeted organization; be it to collect emails, update further malicious access, or clandestinely manage compromised servers that can be leveraged as malicious infrastructure,” Kaspersky researchers said in the report issued today.

SessionManager has been used against non-government organizations (NGOs), government, military, and industrial organizations in Africa, South America, Asia, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East, starting from at least March 2021.

It’s just the latest of a number of malicious IIS modules researchers have seen. In December, Kaspersky reported on one it called Owowa because it steals credentials and enables remote command execution from what had been called Outlook Web App (OWA) and is now known as Outlook on the web.

Malicious modules handle seemingly legitimate but specifically crafted HTTP requests from threat actors, trigger actions based on the operators’ hidden instructions, if any, then transparently pass the request to the server for it to be processed just like any other request. As a result, such modules are not easily spotted by usual monitoring practices: they do not necessarily initiate suspicious communications to external servers, receive commands through HTTP requests to a server that is specifically exposed to such processes, and their files are often placed in overlooked locations that contain a lot of other legitimate files.

SessionManager offers three capabilities that, when combined, make it a lightweight persistent initial access backdoor, says the report:

  • reading, writing to, and deleting arbitrary files on the compromised server;
  • executing arbitrary binaries from the compromised server, also known as “remote command execution”;
  • establishing connections to arbitrary network endpoints that can be reached by the compromised server, as well as reading and writing in such connections.

“We cannot stress enough that IIS servers must undergo a complete and dedicated investigation process after the gigantic opportunity that ProxyLogon-style vulnerabilities exposed,” says Kaspersky.

The report says that to find all loaded IIS modules, use the IIS Manager GUI, or from the IIS appcmd command line. If a malicious module is found, deleting it isn’t enough. Kaspersky recommends investigators

  • take a volatile memory snapshot on the currently running system where IIS is executed. Request assistance from forensics and incident response experts if required;
  • stop the IIS server, and ideally disconnect the underlying system from publicly reachable networks;
  • back up all files and logs from the IIS environment, to retain data for further incident response. Check that the backups can be opened or extracted successfully;
  • using IIS Manager or the appcmd command tool, remove every reference of the identified module from apps and server configurations. Manually review associated IIS XML configuration files to make sure any reference to the malicious modules have been removed – manually remove the references in XML files otherwise;
  • update the IIS server and underlying operating system to make sure no known vulnerabilities remain exposed to attackers;
  • restart the IIS server and bring the system online again.

After that, the malicious module, memory snapshot, and backups should be analyzed to understand how the identified malicious tools have been leveraged.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleChannel Bytes June 24, 2022 – Cloudflare announces Zero Trust partner program; Ermetic automates JIT cloud access; new channel program from DoControl; and more

Related Tech News

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

New Hewlett Packard Enterprise partner program fuels As-a-Service growth for global partner ecosystem

Channel Strategy
During Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Global Partner Summit this week,...

Broadcom blog on VMware development plans panned by analyst

Channel Strategy
It was a move designed to quell any fears...

Hashtag Trending June 30 – FCC wants to ban TikTok; Tesla layoffs; California DOJ data breach

Podcasts
The Federal Communications Commission commissioner asks Google and Apple...

Popular this week

SAS Hackathon 2022 winners decode real-world problems using data

Artificial Intelligence Samira Balsara -
This week, SAS announced the winners of its 2022...

Rogers and Shaw enter mediation with Competition Bureau over $26 billion merger

Communications & Telecom Tom Li -
Rogers and Shaw have started a mediation process with...

IBM to open Innovation Centre in Calgary, 250 new jobs to be created

Careers & Education Samira Balsara -
Today IBM Canada announced it will open an IBM...

ITWC network