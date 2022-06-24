Channel Bytes June 24, 2022 – Cloudflare announces Zero Trust partner program; Ermetic automates JIT cloud access; new channel program from DoControl; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Cloudflare announces Zero Trust channel partner program

Cloudflare this week announced the new Cloudflare One Partner Program, which presents a new way for the channel to integrate and extend Cloudflare One, a service that provides a comprehensive Zero Trust solution that is built natively into Cloudflare’s global network spanning more than 270 cities in over 100 countries. It offers direct paths for partners from full enablement to robust incentives.

The program enables partners to:

Guide customers at every step : The Cloudflare One Partner Program introduces Services Accreditations to enable partners to deliver the architecture assessments and implementation support that customers need to successfully adopt a Zero Trust model.

: The Cloudflare One Partner Program introduces Services Accreditations to enable partners to deliver the architecture assessments and implementation support that customers need to successfully adopt a Zero Trust model. Deliver comprehensive solutions : Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solution encompasses integrated products including ZTNA, Secure Web Gateway, CASB, DLP, Browser Isolation, IoT Security, and now Cloud Email Security.

: Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solution encompasses integrated products including ZTNA, Secure Web Gateway, CASB, DLP, Browser Isolation, IoT Security, and now Cloud Email Security. Automatically protect users from phishing attacks : By combining leading phishing protection from Cloudflare’s recent acquisition of Area 1 Security with Cloudflare’s Browser Isolation, malicious links will automatically be quarantined in a remote browser session.

: By combining leading phishing protection from Cloudflare’s recent acquisition of Area 1 Security with Cloudflare’s Browser Isolation, malicious links will automatically be quarantined in a remote browser session. Secure every connection with Zero Trust controls while accelerating users and services: Whether users are connecting to internal resources, the Internet, or are simply opening emails, Cloudflare’s global network allows Zero Trust filtering to be applied to everything, without slowing them down.

Kaseya acquisition of Datto completed; lowers prices on Datto products

Kaseya has announced that its acquisition of Datto is now complete, and at the same time reassured customers that it will continue to support all Datto products and will increase innovation and feature enhancements. The company said that at least 17 workflow integrations between Datto products and the Kaseya platform are planned within the first month, and 100 per cent of commercial integrations are anticipated to be completed within 120 days. Datto will continue to operate as an autonomous brand.

Furthermore, Kaseya has announced that the list pricing on all Datto technology will be reduced by, on average, 10 per cent or more on new purchases. Some products’ list prices will come down more than that, while others might remain the same.

DoControl launches ‘Accelerate Channel Program’ to extend sales footprint of SaaS data access control solution

Automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company DoControl this week announced the launch of its Accelerate Channel Program for global systems integrators, national solution providers, value-added resellers (VARs), cybersecurity consulting firms, and managed service providers (MSPs). The program is designed to extend the deep security expertise of the partner community while driving profitability through consistent margins and incentives.

The DoControl Accelerate Channel program includes:

Prioritized Sales and Customer Success access

Dedicated Channel and Solutions Engineering Team resources

Guaranteed partner margin and sales incentives

Hundreds of predefined workflow templates for solving various use cases with quick deployment

Ability to offer DoControl’s Risk Assessment and Proof of Value evaluations at no charge

Not for resale (NFR) platform access for selling and marketing purposes

Tanium partners with ScreenMeet to power one-click remote-desktop sessions from any endpoint

Converged endpoint management vendor Tanium and cloud-native remote support solution provider ScreenMeet have announced a strategic partnership to deliver one-click ScreenMeet sessions from the Tanium platform. Tanium will resell ScreenMeet’s software as an add-on capability to the Tanium XEM platform, offering 99 per cent cloud reliability and a seamless remote-desktop experience that doesn’t require toggling between multiple solutions. Tanium architecture makes ScreenMeet software available on demand from every endpoint. The integrated solution will offer customers attended (user-approved) and unattended (no user present) remote desktop capabilities.

Ermetic automates Just-in-Time cloud access and entitlement management for developers

Cloud infrastructure security company Ermetic has announced that the Ermetic Platform now enables organizations to automate the process of granting developers and DevOps teams “Just in Time” (JIT) access to cloud infrastructure environments. These new capabilities enable users to request, on a self-service basis, escalation of privileges for a limited time that is customized for their roles and the functions they must perform.

Capabilities include:

Policy definition : enables organizations to define who can access an environment, what approvals are required, and what entitlements are permitted.

: enables organizations to define who can access an environment, what approvals are required, and what entitlements are permitted. Self-service workflows : a streamlined interface enables developers to easily request access, notify approvers and quickly gain authorized access to required resources.

: a streamlined interface enables developers to easily request access, notify approvers and quickly gain authorized access to required resources. Automated access control : once access is authorized, Ermetic automatically grants access to the approved resources for the pre-defined period of time, and terminates access and revokes permissions once the window has expired.

: once access is authorized, Ermetic automatically grants access to the approved resources for the pre-defined period of time, and terminates access and revokes permissions once the window has expired. Auditing and governance: enables security teams to maintain an audit trail and investigate access activity, including who accessed what and when, who elevated which permissions and when, what the justification was, who the approver was, etc.

The Ermetic Platform with JIT access is available immediately from Ermetic and its business partners worldwide.

Women in IT Channel award nominations open

Don’t forget – Channel Daily News is now accepting nominations for Rising Star and Mentor of the Year awards, to be presented at the Women in the IT Channel recognition luncheon at the Art Gallery of Ontario on August 25, 2022. The deadline for submissions is July 8.