SUBSCRIBE
76
0
Communications & Telecom

Bell’s Fibe trademark challenged in Federal Court

Renaud Larue Langlois
a court hammer

SkyChoice Communications, a provider of television, telephone and Internet services operating in many Canadian provinces, is challenging the use of the Fibe trademark by Bell Canada before the Federal Court of Canada. The petition argues that the trademark lacks distinctiveness, with a difference of only one letter between Fibe and fiber, a commonly used word.

Canadian trademark regulations generally prohibit the registration of trademarks that may be confused with common words such as “fiber”, which is increasingly used by telecommunications providers globally in the promotion of their Internet services. In order to ensure the success of the challenge, SkyChoice has retained the services of what it claims to be one of the largest law firms in the world.

Since optical fiber is now a key selling point when promoting fast and reliable Internet service, registering the first four letters of the word fiber as a trademark allegedly prevents independent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from using this common word in whole or in part in their brand image.

“Independent ISPs already operate at a competitive disadvantage largely due to restricted or prohibitively priced access to incumbent fiber facilities in Canada, one of the countries with the highest prices for Internet services in the world”, says Serge Cormier, chief executive officer of SkyChoice.

In addition, a public legal fund has been established with the assistance of Freedom Fibers, an organization dedicated to increasing internet affordability in Canada. The organization wants to raise awareness of the high wholesale access charges levied by incumbents to independent ISPs for CRTC-mandated wholesale fiber-to-the-home access.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Renaud Larue Langlois
Renaud Larue Langlois
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at rlaruelanglois@itwc.ca
Previous articleISED grants advance contract to SamKnows to measure fixed wireless internet speeds in Canada

Related Tech News

More from Renaud Larue Langlois

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

HP launches new managed printing solutions

Managed Services & Outsourcing
Yesterday HP Inc. announced the HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700...

Hashtag Trending July 20 – Netflix silver lining; Snapchat for desktop; Apple settles keyboard lawsuit

Podcasts
Netflix loses fewer subscribers than expected, Snapchat comes to...

Hashtag Trending July 19 – Social media buyer’s remorse; Netflix new fee; are video game loot boxes gambling?

Podcasts
Social media is causing buyer’s remorse, Netflix is testing...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending July 18 – CATL new battery plants in Mexico; FCC proposes faster broadband speeds; JWST’s small storage

Podcasts Tom Li -
CATL wants to build new battery facilities in Mexico,...

U of G receives $1M donation to launch ethical AI training modules

Artificial Intelligence Paul Barker -
TD Bank Group has announced a C$1 million donation...

Log4j vulnerability has reached endemic proportions, says report

Security Renaud Larue Langlois -
After investigating a vulnerability discovered in late 2021 in...

ITWC network