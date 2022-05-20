< 1 min read

BlackBerry has entered into a multi-year agreement with Magna International, a Canadian automobile components maker, to integrate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) solutions into Magna products.

Under the agreement, BlackBerry will provide Magna with a QNX software suite including the QNX Software Development Platform, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Platform for ADAS, and BlackBerry’s professional engineering services.

Together, BlackBerry and Magna will work on system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation. With a tighter, more collaborative partnership, automakers can expect components equipped with QNX-based assisted driving features to arrive on the market much quicker.

Magna supplies automakers with components for all aspects of vehicles, from power trains to assisted driving features. It also provides an array of vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar, and ultrasonic sensors to be used by autonomous driving software, such as the BlackBerry QNX suite.

In its press release, Magna reiterated that collaborating with BlackBerry will increase its speed to market.

“With software now being a driving force in the automotive industry, delivering compelling solutions that are seamlessly integrated into a vehicle allows OEMs to differentiate themselves,” said John Wall, senior vice president of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “We are excited to be working with Magna, a fast-moving company on the cutting edge of ADAS, as the technologies undergo rapid adoption and expansion driven by a number of regulatory mandates that are on the horizon.”