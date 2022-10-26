Canadian CIO Association (CIOCAN) – New chapter chairs

The CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN) brings together chief information officers (CIOs) and chief information security officers (CISOs) from organizations across Canada. It has chapters in most major cities and continues to expand its footprint, providing Canadian CIOs with a peer network and an organization that creates a Canadian community where CIOs can share their experience and work to advance their profession. Canadian CIO, part of IT World Canada (ITWC) is a proud supporter of the CIO community in Canada. As the media sponsor of CIOCAN we are pleased to join in announcing the new chapter presidents from Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Manitoba.

Peter Holowka, Vancouver Chapter

Peter has been a member of the association for 19 years. He is currently the Director of Educational Technology at West Point Grey Academy. Holowka noted that “During the height of the pandemic, there were no playbooks for IT leaders. We were often the ones who kept our businesses running, and we were figuring things out day-to-day in unprecedented situations. My biggest resource was my trusted network of peers. Now, as we continue to experience uncertain times, there is arguably no better resource than our peer community through the CIO Association of Canada. Learning what others are doing, both regionally and across the country, is of tremendous value. Moreover, this is a benefit that grows with each additional member. I strongly encourage every IT leader to join.”

Kyoko Kobayashi, Toronto Chapter

Kyoko is a Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group. She joined the Association almost 5 years ago, joining the Toronto Board in 2019. She has held various positions and been a tireless volunteer, working to advance the Association. Kobayashi says: “It’s an honour to be part of this amazing association of like-minded professionals. As a member of the CIO Association of Canada, I’ve been able to connect with IT Leaders across the country to share experiences and thought leadership

Ross Ballendine, Calgary Chapter

Ross Ballendine is vice president of IT, Trimac Transportation, and has been elected by the Calgary Chapter as their new president. Ross has been a member for almost 5 years.

“I am excited for the opportunity to create tangible value for our membership. I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of Helen Knight, our outgoing President, and to build upon her many accomplishments,” says Ballendine. “The CIO Association of Canada is at the forefront of advancing technology leadership and technology capabilities for Canadian enterprises and I look forward to contributing to that amazing journey.”

Kent Smith, Manitoba Chapter

Kent Smith is a Partner and Consulting CIO at ourCIO. He is a founding member of the Manitoba chapter and has participated as a founder and a board member since the chapter’s inception. “I’m most excited to be assuming this role at a time where our profession is truly moving toward further strategic and transformational leadership,” says Smith. “It’s an exciting time to contribute toward the growth of IT leaders and the profession.”

CIOCAN and You

The CIO Association of Canada is the national professional association which unifies all information technology leaders, including those involved in business transformation, innovation, and security. CIOCAN allows its members—leaders in the industry—to communicate their unique perspective and knowledge of the substantial issues impacting their profession. It has steadily grown throughout the recent years and continues to focus on key growth areas applicable to the sector.

IT World Canada and Canadian CIO are proud supporters of CIOCAN. CIO Jim Love from ITWC is an active member of the association; he will be inviting these chapter presidents to be interviewed in its Leadership in the Digital Enterprise podcast.

For more information about CIOCAN, please contact national president Philippe Johnston, national.president@ciocan.ca