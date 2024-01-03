SUBSCRIBE
11
0
PrivacySecurity

Canadian Senator temporarily loses control of X account

Howard Solomon

The office of Canadian Senator Amina Gerba has confirmed the Quebec parliamentarian’s account on the X/Twitter social media platform was hacked this week.

Amina Gerba
Senator Amina Gerba

Walter Calderon, the Senator’s executive assistant, made the confirmation Wednesday in a telephone interview. It followed the disclosure of the hack on Tuesday by MalwareHunterTeam, a resource on ransomware for IT teams and security researchers.

According to MalwareHunterTeam, the account was renamed as “LFG” and — taking advantage of Gerba’s followers — was being used to promote a scam.

However, late this morning the account and its content had been restored.

Asked when Gerba knew she couldn’t get into the account, Calderon said that on Tuesday “she just realized she didn’t have access to her account. Like anyone would do, she tried her password but it didn’t work because the email was not associated with the account.”

Gerba, who had created the account herself to promote her work as a Senator, then notified the federal government’s IT department, Calderon said.

At the time he spoke to IT World Canada, he didn’t realize the account had been restored.

Calderon didn’t know if the Senator had implemented multifactor authentication to protect from login compromise.

Gerba was appointed to the Senate in 2021 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She sits as an independent. She is a member of the Senate Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committee and the Human Rights Committee. She is also very actively involved in the Parliamentary Black Caucus and Senators for Climate Solutions.

This isn’t the first time a Canadian parliamentarian’s social media account was taken over.
In 2019, Twitter confirmed Senator Linda Frum’s account had been hacked. The threat actor posted racial slurs and some of Frum’s personal information, including her driver’s licence. Her access was quickly restored. In 2018, Conservative Senator Don Plett’s Twitter account was briefly taken over. Around the same time, Conservative MP Peter Ken reported he had been locked out of his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In the U.S., Senator Joe Manchin’s social media accounts were hacked in 2018. In 2012, Senator Chuck Grassley’s Twitter account was taken over.

Suspected attackers of the social media accounts of politicians range from hacktivists to foreign governments.

X/Twitter offers this advice to users for protecting their accounts:

  • use a strong password that’s not used on other websites;
  • enable two-factor authentication as protection, in case an outsider is able to get hold of your username and password; 
  • require email and phone number confirmation from X to request a reset password link or code;
  • be cautious of suspicious links that claim to send you to X/Twitter. Always make sure you’re on twitter.com before you enter your login information;
  • never give your username and password out to third parties, especially those promising to get you followers, make you money, or verify you;
  • Make sure your computer software, including your browser, is up-to-date with the most recent upgrades and anti-virus software.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Stolen Gold X accounts are increasingly being peddled on dark web, says report

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Stolen Gold X accounts are increasingly being peddled on dark web, says report

Privacy
Cybercrooks have increased the number of new or stolen...

LG Gram 15 2023 review: Impossibly light with lots of power

End User Hardware
Any laptop user who routinely works with numbers faces...

Predictions 2024: Environmental, Social and Governance

Companies
In December, Dubai hosted the 28th United Nations Climate...

Popular this week

Ban ransomware payments, Emsisoft urges governments

Privacy Howard Solomon -
A major cybersecurity company is urging governments to forbid...

A look back at Quantum in 2023

Emerging Tech Renaud Larue Langlois -
The field of quantum sciences is booming and has...

Microsoft disables feature after abuse by threat actors

Security Howard Solomon -
Application developers relying on Windows’ App Installer feature for...

ITWC network