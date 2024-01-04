SUBSCRIBE
72
0
Security

Mandiant regains control of X/Twitter account

Howard Solomon

The X/Twitter account of Google’s Mandiant cybersecurity service has been taken over by a hacker who is seemingly promoting a cryptocurrency scam.

The incident happened very early Wednesday morning, Eastern time. As of Wednesday afternoon, the account called Mandiant was still run by an operator called ‘Phantom.’ Messages posted refer to “token prices” and include a link to an app.

“We’re looking into it,” Mark Karayan, Mandiant’s media communications lead for threat intelligence, told IT World Canada. “It’s definitely been taken over … We’re working to get it resolved.”

Karayan couldn’t say how the incident happened.

UPDATE: On Thursday morning Mandiant said it has regained control over the account and is currently working on restoring content.

Google acquired Mandiant in 2022 for US$5.4 billion. Mandiant had been owned by FireEye, but was spun off after the parent company admitted in February 2021 that a threat actor had compromised the firm and made off with FireEye cybersecurity tools.

Google has been one of the leading IT suppliers pushing organizations around the world to adopt multifactor authentication (MFA) as an extra step to protect logins not only to its services, but also for any network-linked service. Google staff have had to use MFA for years. Since 2017, all Google employees were forced to adopt Google’s Titan key-based MFA to ensure staff aren’t victims of phishing attacks in which a victim is directed to a fake login site where their username and password can be copied.

It isn’t known if staff who had access to the Mandiant X/Twitter had to use security keys, which are USB sticks that have to be physically plugged into a computer to provide an extra login factor for access.

Still, experts note that, unless MFA systems are set up properly, hackers may be able to get around them by convincing IT support staff to reset passwords. If done through a man-in-the-middle attack, a hacker can get hold of a user’s session cookie to take over access.

RELATED CONTENT: Use these phishing-resistant authenticators

Perhaps by coincidence, the takeover of the Mandiant account this week comes with the revelation that the X/Twitter account of a Canadian senator was temporarily captured by a hacker.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Canadian Senator temporarily loses control of X account
Next article
Ontario healthcare providers now face possible fines for ‘severe’ data privacy violations

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Channel Bytes January 5, 2024 – IBM to acquire tech from Software AG; Intel taps HPE exec to lead datacentre and AI group; SonicWall...

Channel Strategy
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

In surprise move, Intel, DigitalBridge launch enterprise GenAI firm

Artificial Intelligence
Intel and global investment firm DigitalBridge Group yesterday announced...

Hybrid arrangements tripled since 2022, trend far from over, says Capterra

Future of Work
Nearly 70 per cent of Canadian hybrid workers go...

Popular this week

Ontario healthcare providers now face possible fines for ‘severe’ data privacy violations

Privacy Howard Solomon -
Healthcare providers covered by Ontario’s privacy law have an...

Xerox to cut 15 per cent of its workforce

Companies Ashee Pamma -
Xerox today announced that it will lay off 15...

Cloud Predictions 2024: Costs control, sovereignty concerns, competitors and more to spark disruptions

Cloud Ashee Pamma -
Major disruptions are expected in the cloud business this...

ITWC network