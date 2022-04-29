5 min read

ZeroFox expands Canadian presence

Cybersecurity provider ZeroFox has announced new disruption research and expanded partnerships to serve Canadian enterprises. A new partnership with Quick Intelligence will extend critical threat intelligence, digital risk protection and adversary disruption services to Canadian enterprises, building on ZeroFox’s existing Canadian customer base. In the first three months of 2022, ZeroFox executed an over 60 per cent increase in disruption actions including takedowns of impersonations, spoofed domains and malicious content for customers in Canada compared to the previous year, reflected across social media, domains, paste sites and other digital platforms.

Cavelo launches partner program, announces channel leadership appointment

Data protection solutions provider Cavelo Inc. this week launched its channel partner program and announced the appointment of Kris Shoemaker as head of channel sales.

“Complex security stacks and data silos make it hard for businesses to get a clear picture of the assets and sensitive data they have, let alone mitigate the cyber risk that comes with it,” said James Mignacca, chief executive officer at Cavelo. “The Cavelo platform helps businesses consolidate noisy tools and technology. This partner program makes the Cavelo platform available to a broad spectrum of partners, who in turn can deliver greater value and strengthened cybersecurity to their customers. With years of security and managed services expertise Kris deeply understands the complexity of the security marketplace, and what drives meaningful partner relationships.”

The Cavelo partner program includes referral, reseller, technology and managed aervice provider (MSP) partners. Partners can operate as any or all partner types depending on customer consumption preferences. All partners benefit from the program’s aggressive sales margins, additional IT consulting opportunities, extensive marketing support, education and seller incentives.

Microsoft releases updates for Exchange Server, changes update delivery model

Microsoft has announced the availability of cumulative updates (CUs) for Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019. These CUs include fixes for customer-reported issues along with all previously released security updates (SUs), including the updates released in the March 2022 SUs.

It also highlighted changes to its update delivery model for Exchange Server, which is moving to a release cadence of two CUs per year – releasing in H1 and H2 of each calendar year, with general target release dates of March and September. But, it said, “our release dates are driven by quality, so we might release updates in April or October, or some other month, depending on what we’re delivering. A CU release every 6 months might be too long to wait for some updates, so we may also release hotfixes between CU releases.”

The next CU will be released in H2 of 2022 and will be for Exchange Server 2019 only; mainstream support has ended for Exchange Server 2013 and Exchange Server 2016, which will only receive SUs as needed while those versions are in extended support. With these service model changes, being current still means running the latest CU or the one immediately preceding it, but the ‘currency window’ is extended from 6 months to 1 year.

Fluent Commerce achieves AWS Retail Competency status

Fluent Commerce, provider of a Distributed Order Management System (OMS), Fluent Order Management, has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency Partner. AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building the secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for retail applications, to give customers increased confidence when making decisions.

“We are extremely proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status,” said Chad Hooker, vice president, global channel and alliances at Fluent Commerce. “In addition to other recent retail community awards and recognition, becoming an AWS Retail Competency Partner affords even more market validation that Fluent Commerce is setting the standard in modern order management. The Fluent team has been, and continues to be, dedicated to helping companies improve their fulfillment strategies and enable them to react quickly to changing environments. As an AWS Partner, we look forward to helping organizations achieve their technology goals together.”

Masergy, Fortinet, and Ingram Micro announce SD-WAN for Resellers with new managed services sales route

Masergy, Fortinet, and Ingram Micro Inc. have teamed to deliver a new distribution sales route and tailored SD-WAN solution for value-added resellers and managed service providers (MSPs). For the first time, Masergy’s managed SD-WAN services are available through a distribution channel, helping partners easily expand their services to tap into previously unreachable markets with a combined offering that converges networking, security, and services, making it ideal for those without service operations, technical expertise, or SD-WAN certifications. Distributed by Ingram Micro, the solution unites the power of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solutions with 24/7 network and security management services from Masergy.

Tapping into the Masergy Guardian Portfolio, resellers and MSPs can sell fully managed SD-WAN services (provided entirely by Masergy) and co-managed services (where the reseller or MSP is responsible for Tier 1 and Tier 2 client support). The companies say benefits include:

Recurring revenue with more sales potential : In addition to hardware margins and monthly revenue, add-ons for remote network access and 24/7 threat detection and response services generate upside potential.

: In addition to hardware margins and monthly revenue, add-ons for remote network access and 24/7 threat detection and response services generate upside potential. Service expansion without up-front investment : Fully managed services function as a way for partners to expand their support model without overhead.

: Fully managed services function as a way for partners to expand their support model without overhead. Client loyalty and lifetime value : Shared services enable partners to protect their existing client relationships as they gain more share of wallet.

: Shared services enable partners to protect their existing client relationships as they gain more share of wallet. Low barriers to entry: Technical certifications are not required to sell the SD-WAN solution, and zero-touch implementation capabilities make it easy to install.

Trend Micro announces Trend Micro One

Global cybersecurity provider Trend Micro has announced the launch of Trend Micro One, a unified cybersecurity platform with a growing list of ecosystem technology partners that enables customers to better understand, communicate, and lower their cyber risk. The unified security platform approach delivers a continuous lifecycle of risk and threat assessment with attack surface discovery, cyber risk analysis, and threat mitigation and response. Inaugural partners of the Trend Micro One technology ecosystem include Bit Discovery, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Slack, Qualys, Rapid7, Splunk, and Tenable.

“As a unified platform, Trend Micro One delivers powerful risk assessment capabilities, but the ecosystem partners extend that to make it the most complete in the industry,” Trend Micro said in its announcement. “Joint customers benefit from truly connected visibility, better detection and response capabilities, and comprehensive protection across security layers and systems.”

BlackBerry releases QNX Hypervisor 2.2 for Safety

BlackBerry has announced the release of the QNX Hypervisor 2.2 for Safety, the latest edition of the company’s safety-certified, real-time embedded hypervisor product, designed to enable the healthcare industry to deliver safe, secure medical devices and applications to market faster. In addition to being certified to the latest ISO 26262 ASIL D standard for automotive and IEC 61508 SIL3 for electronic systems, the QNX Hypervisor 2.2 for Safety is recognized with the highest functional safety standard for medical device software – IEC 62304 Class C compliance – from the independent auditors at TÜV Rheinland. The new release comes at a time of increased U.S. regulatory scrutiny following the revelation of numerous medical device security vulnerabilities as of late, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) releasing draft cybersecurity guidance on medical devices alongside the introduction of two new pieces of legislation – the Protecting and Transforming Cyber Health Care (PATCH) Act and the Healthcare Cybersecurity Act, all of which seek to proactively strengthen cybersecurity healthcare protections and protect lives. With the QNX Hypervisor 2.2 for Safety, medical device manufacturers and other embedded system suppliers can consolidate multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development and long-term costs of ownership for a wide variety of embedded systems in industries such as industrial, automotive, transportation, heavy machinery, rail and robotics and more.