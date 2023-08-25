Channel Bytes August 25, 2023 – Distributed cloud networking market cumulative spend to hit $58 billion; AWS launches Dedicated Local Zones; AI chip revenue to hit $53 billion this year; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Broadvoice partners with Bridgepointe Technologies

Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact centre as a service (CCaaS) for small and mid-market enterprises and business process outsourcers (BPOs), has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies Inc., a tech advisory firm for the mid-market and enterprise.

Through the partnership, Bridgepointe’s tech strategists can now provide Broadvoice’s cloud communications solutions to their mid-market clients.

Broadvoice offers cloud communications offerings built on its proprietary platforms. These include:

Broadvoice CCaaS, a cloud-native, low-code omnichannel contact centre platform that gives sales and service agents a single pane of glass for calls, chats, emails and social media

Broadvoice b-hive, a proprietary UCaaS platform that includes cloud PBX, unified communications, collaboration and a virtual call centre, to unify and streamline internal and external communications. b-hive also connects to critical business apps through native integrations with Zapier, Webhooks and more to optimize business workflows and productivity.

DoControl launches SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows

This week, software-as-a-service (SaaS) security platform vendor DoControl announced the launch of its SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows, which customers can use to define granular automations triggered by SaaS OAuth token installation and permission scope activity updates.

This platform expansion extends the company’s offering for SaaS to SaaS critical capabilities and initiates on-demand, scheduled, and fully automated remediation workflows to minimize the risk of cybersecurity supply-chain attacks originated from SaaS OAuth tokens.

AI chip revenue to top US$53 billion this year: Gartner

Gartner‘s latest forecast predicts that revenue from semiconductors designed for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads will hit US$53.4 billion this year, an increase of 20.9 per cent over 2022. Those double-digit increases will continue through the end of the forecast period in 2027, when AI chip revenue is expected to reach US$119.4 billion.

“The developments in generative AI and the increasing use of a wide range AI-based applications in data centers, edge infrastructure and endpoint devices require the deployment of high performance graphics processing units (GPUs) and optimized semiconductor devices,” said Alan Priestley, VP Analyst at Gartner. “This is driving the production and deployment of AI chips.”

Mobile-and-cloud-first enterprises to fuel US$58 billion distributed cloud networking market

Dell’Oro Group has announced the launch of its new Distributed Cloud Networking Advanced Research Report (ARR) covering three converging markets: unified SASE for the user edge, WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS) for the WAN middle mile, and multi-cloud networking for the cloud/application edge. Cumulative spend between 2023 and 2027 is projected to be US$58 billion.

The multi-cloud networking market is projected to rise to nearly US$5 billion in 2027, the report says, while the WANaaS market is anticipated to exceed US$11 billion, and the unified SASE market is forecast to rise to nearly US$3 billion.

“The traditional network box mentality just no longer works in today’s enterprise where the internet is an extension of the corporate LAN and public clouds are the new data centres,” said Mauricio Sanchez, senior director, Enterprise Security and Networking Research at Dell’Oro Group.

“Whether it’s multi-cloud networking across private and public clouds, instantaneously scalable WAN-as-a-service middle mile, or the work-from-anywhere workforce, we see the future squarely in advanced networking software and cloud-delivered network services, which we call Distributed Cloud Networking. Software is finally coming to take a big bite out of enterprise networking spend.”

AWS introduces new infrastructure called Dedicated Local Zones

This week, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a new cloud infrastructure offering, Dedicated Local Zones, which it said is designed to help public sector and regulated industry customers meet their security, data isolation, and compliance requirements for digital sovereignty.

The infrastructure is fully managed by AWS, built for exclusive use by a customer or community, and placed in a customer-specified location or data centre to help comply with regulatory requirements, it said.

This, AWS added, “enables customers to use the multi-tenancy features of the cloud to efficiently enable adoption across multiple AWS accounts created by a customer’s community of agencies and business units, and reduce the operational overhead of managing on-premises infrastructure. They can then take full advantage of the performance, innovation, elasticity, scalability, and resiliency benefits of the cloud.”

Bowen to step down as Aptum CEO, Rae to take over

Aptum, a provider of managed services and advisory and consulting services, this week announced the appointment of Ian Rae as president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Rae joined the company with Aptum’s acquisition of CloudOps earlier this year. He will succeed Susan Bowen, who, during her five-year tenure, expanded the company’s product offerings. According to a statement, “she has been actively involved in her succession plan and her decision is due to her desire to move back to the U.K., while Aptum remains headquartered in North America.”

“As I reach my five-year milestone as CEO and president of Aptum, I am beyond proud to hand over the reins to Ian with the knowledge that Aptum will continue to innovate, grow and thrive,” said Bowen, who will officially step down on Sept. 1.

The company also announced that JP Rosato, operating partner at DigitalBridge, has been named Aptum’s new chairman of the board, and David Wigglesworth, who has 25+ years of experience in sales leadership, sales operations, demand generation, and territory development, is its new chief revenue officer.

Auvik signs strategic partnership deal with Jenne

Waterloo, Ont.-based Auvik, a provider of cloud-based network management software, this week announced a new partnership with technology solutions distributor and cloud services brokerage firm Jenne Inc.

“Together, Auvik and Jenne will deliver advanced network management and SaaS monitoring solutions to value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), integrators and telephony service provider companies, ultimately serving small and medium-sized businesses,” a release stated.

With the agreement, Auvik said it now offers Jenne sales partners a “multitude of revenue streams, with offerings that can be resold, packaged with professional services, or delivered as part of managed services,” including:

Network Management – Auvik Network Management (ANM), which solves network problems before they cause productivity issues. Auvik’s more than 50 pre-configured and customizable alerts flag when network conditions have changed.

– Auvik Network Management (ANM), which solves network problems before they cause productivity issues. Auvik’s more than 50 pre-configured and customizable alerts flag when network conditions have changed. SaaS Monitoring – Auvik SaaS Management (ASM), which is designed to provide IT professionals with greater security, operational efficiency, and cost management capabilities as organizations become more dependent on SaaS.

– Auvik SaaS Management (ASM), which is designed to provide IT professionals with greater security, operational efficiency, and cost management capabilities as organizations become more dependent on SaaS. Network Assessments and Professional Services– Network Assessments provide resellers with expanded high margin revenue opportunities and additional software, hardware and services sales, while giving their clients a complete view into the current state of their network, the release stated.

Time to sign up for the 39th edition of the CCCGC

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic (CCCGC) taking place Sept. 7 is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, the event is a perennial sellout, hosting an estimated 300 golfers who represent more than 100 corporations from the Canadian and the U.S. technology sectors.

It is taking place at Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre, and sponsorships and foursomes are still available. Move quickly to get your place before they sell out. Further information is available at computergolf.ca.