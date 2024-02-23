Channel Bytes February 23, 2024 – SailPoint launches MSP program; Sophos adds Partner Care to its global program; Salesforce users warned of flaws in customized instances; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Sophos launches Partner Care channel program

Cybersecurity vendor Sophos has expanded its commitment to the channel with the addition of Partner Care, a new offering in its global partner program that includes a 24×7 team of Sophos experts who handle non-sales related questions and operational support.

Sophos Partner Care offers a single point of contact for quoting, navigating the partner portal, addressing licensing queries, Not For Resale (NFR) requests, and more, the company said. It is designed to speed up response times for Sophos partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) needing assistance with administrative and operational tasks.

“We know that administrative and operational issues take away valuable time needed to build customers relationships, pursue prospects and close new business deals,” said Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels and small business sales at Sophos.

Identity security vendor SailPoint launches MSP program

SailPoint Technologies, developer of an identity security platform for enterprises, this week launched a Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering it said “gives select partners the ability to deliver and manage SailPoint Identity Security Cloud for customers around the world.”

“In today’s dynamic threat landscape, identity risk cannot be siloed and requires comprehensive identity security expertise coupled with a solution that provides holistic oversight across all enterprise identities and their access,” said Dave Schwartz, the company’s senior vice president of global partnerships.

“Our MSP offering frees customers up to focus on their core business objectives by allowing them to leverage our certified partners to manage their identity program, rather than scrambling to fill a widening identity talent and resource gap on their own.”

According to a release, MSP partners can deliver identity security services built on SailPoint, or build their identity security program as part of broader cybersecurity offerings for their customers.

Pentera launches global partner program

Automated security validation provider Pentera has announced the launch of its new Partner Program, which it said gives partners access to the company’s portfolio of automated security validation offerings.

These include Pentera Core, Pentera Surface, RansomwareReady, and Credential Exposure. The company said in a release its one-day Proof of Value (PoV) empowers partners to rapidly prove product value, and shorten traditional sales cycles to drive revenue.

The program is based on three tiers of participation – Associate, Premier, and Elite, each of which offers progressively more lucrative financial incentives and discount structures, as well as more advanced training opportunities, sales tools, and marketing support. The program features:

Onboarding sessions, including in-person and online sales and technical workshops

Deal registration incentives and price protection

Personal training and certification program options

A digital resource portal, including sales toolkits, email templates, materials for co-branding, demos, and on-demand training

Access to demo and lab environments

Access to PoV licenses

Are you one of Canada’s Top 100 solution providers

With 2023 now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take a quick look back and determine how you rank within Canada’s solution provider field. Here at Channel Daily News, we have begun accepting online submissions for the annual rankings, which will be unveiled on Thursday, April 18.

The Top 100 list celebrates Canadian success based on total 2023 gross revenue from ICT goods and services sold and purchased by organizations located in Canada.

To get in the running for this year’s honour roll, all you need to do is complete a 10-minute survey. In addition to helping us determine the final rankings, this survey will be used to create our annual benchmark report, which is a uniquely valuable resource for understanding the state of Canada’s IT Channel.

You worked hard last year – get the recognition you deserve! The deadline to make your submission is March 1, 2024.

Salesforce users warned of flaws in customized instances

Dark Reading reports that Salesforce customers with customized instances are yet again being warned that misconfigurations and programming errors while using the Apex programming language can expose their sales data.

Researchers at data security firm Varonis discovered customizations and add-ons to Apex code in organizations’ Salesforce instances that leaked data, allowed data corruption, or allowed an attacker to disrupt the business.

It said, “conducting a security assessment of all custom and third-party Apex software is critical.”

Liquid Networx signs on with Auvik’s reseller program

Waterloo-based Auvik, a developer of cloud-based network management software, this week signed a resale partnership deal with Liquid Networx, a provider of IT and cybersecurity services.

Specializing in large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the state, local, and education (SLED) market in the U.S., Liquid Networx provides offerings from endpoint to multi-site environments that, according to a release, are “based on a new distributed workforce.”

“If you can’t see it, you can’t secure it,“ said Robert Short, vice president at Liquid Networx. “(We) will deploy and tune Auvik to help identify and explain gaps, weaknesses and redundancies, and remediate these issues, allowing users to get the most out of the platform’s capabilities.”

“Liquid Networx’ expansion from MSSP to reseller is a natural progression in a relationship that began in 2017, ” said Stacey Tozer, Auvik’s director of channel. “This partnership is the latest step in continued momentum for (our) partner program.”

According to the release, Auvik “manages one million network devices and three million SaaS applications across 100,000 networks, and provides monitoring services for more than 10 million devices.”

Nominations open for CDN Channel Innovation Awards

Each year, Channel Daily News celebrates the best in innovation from Canada’s IT channel. Do you know – or are you – a solution provider who pushed the envelope last year? We want to know what you/they did – and how it helped the client. Winning solutions will be celebrated at the Channel Innovation Awards on Thursday, April 18. Deadline for nominations is March 1.

You can submit nominations in any of the following categories – and yes, you can nominate yourself:

Data Analytics Master: Recognizing innovation in data or analytics offerings that solves a business problem/challenge or creates additional value for clients

Innovator(s) of the Year: Recognizing any initiative or a solution that has helped a partner or client succeed in an extraordinary fashion

Remote Work and Collaborative Workspaces Wunderkind: Recognizing innovative initiatives that increased collaboration, communication, and productivity in the workplace

Cybersecurity Ninja: Recognizing an innovation in the form of a new or enhanced security offering that results in increased cybersecurity protection for new and existing clients

AI Trailblazer: Recognizing innovation in employing artificial intelligence technologies to create or transform solutions to deliver significant business impact

C4 Award for Diversity and Inclusion: Recognizing an organization that has been working hard to meet challenges around diversity and inclusion