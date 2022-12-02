Channel Bytes December 2, 2022 – Datacentre switches market growth; Technicity West; Blair Technology Solutions acquired; and more

Data centre switch sales hit a new record: Dell’Oro

Global data centre switch sales grew nearly 20 per cent year-over-year in Q3 2022, reaching a new high for the quarter and for the first nine months of the year, according to research firm Dell’Oro Group. Arista, Huawei, Juniper, and white box vendors all gained revenue share, with Arista gaining more than six points of share during the quarter.

Growth was broad-based across all major segments: cloud service providers (CSPs), telco service providers, and large enterprises, with the cloud segment accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the year-over-year increase in sales during the quarter.

North America (NA), China, and Asia Pacific (excluding China) recorded double-digit growth each, with NA accounting for more than 90 per cent of the revenue increase during the quarter. More than 20 per cent of revenue came from 200 Gbps and 400 Gbps units, driven by accelerated adoption from large CSPs, combined with supply improvement.

Novipro acquires Blair Technology Solutions

Montreal-based Novipro Group, a consolidator of information technology solution providers, has completed the acquisition of Toronto’s Blair Technology Solutions, furthering its goal to become a major player in Canada’s IT industry.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone in Novipro Group’s strategic growth plan,” the company said. It added it is setting its sights on expanding geographically and creating an ecosystem of “agile and autonomous corporate brands that share common values.”

[show content id=”79204″ title=”yes”]

Epson kills the laser printer for the ecological impact

Japanese printer giant Epson has announced that it will no longer produce laser printers, claiming that inkjet printers produce 85 per cent less carbon dioxide. They have introduced new inkjet models which can print at 40 to 60 pages per minute, tackling one of the the inkjet printer’s perceived drawbacks vs laser printing.

The company will transition fully to inkjet and end its global sales and distribution of laser printers by 2026.

Emma receives C$2 million loan from Silicon Valley Bank

Canadian life insurance fintech Emma has received a C$2 million loan from Silicon Valley Bank, which it says comes just months after the announcement of C$6 million Series A funding from Luge Capital, Investissement Québec and Tactico.

The company, which launched in August 2018, recently enhanced its service offering by introducing two new products, 10-year and 20-year term life insurance.

Felix Deschatelets, chief executive officer (CEO), and co-founder of Emma, said the company’s goal has always been clear: “to simplify the process of buying life insurance as much as possible and to facilitate consumer access by democratizing insurance in Canada.”

Another award for QA Consultants

On the heels of its North American Software Testing Award, Toronto’s QA Consultants has been named Americas (AMS) Performance Testing Partner of the Year in the Tricentis Partner Awards, which recognize partners for expanding the ecosystem to deliver quality software at speed.

“We’re thrilled to recognize partners across our global and regional ecosystem who achieved unprecedented results,” said Chaim Frenkel, vice president of strategic alliances, Tricentis, in the announcement. “Congratulations to our 2022 Tricentis Partner Award winners! Together, we’re changing the game in continuous testing.”

Technicity West to showcase western Canada’s IT

Tune in on Tuesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 8:30 am Pacific time/11:30 am Eastern, for Technicity West, a virtual event designed for municipal decision makers, private sector IT influencers, digital entrepreneurs interested in the public sector space, and individual businesses interested in the changing face of digital government. Registration is free.

Gluware announces U.S. distribution agreement with Ingram Micro’s EBG

Intelligent network automation vendor Gluware this week announced a U.S. distribution agreement with Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group (EBG). The agreement provides value-added resellers and solution providers with the opportunity to add Gluware’s Intelligent Network Automation Suite to their portfolio of offerings, in addition to providing network automation services to existing customers.

HPE in discussions to acquire Nutanix: Bloomberg

According to reports, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is engaged in talks to potentially acquire converged infrastructure vendor Nutanix. Bloomberg says that there have been on-and-off discussions in recent months, something which the Wall Street Journal also reported in October.

The Register speculates that the acquisition might be a way to bolster HPE’s GreenLake.