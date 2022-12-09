Channel Bytes December 9, 2022 – Broadcom announces plans for VMware; CYREBRO appoints global channel sales VP; U.S. Pentagon blocks resellers; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Equinix increases operating temperatures in data centres

In an effort to improve its energy efficiency by 10 per cent, reduce its carbon footprint, and deliver Scope 3 emissions reductions for its customers, Equinix has committed to increasing the operating temperature range of its 240+ data centres worldwide. The company says that it is the first colocation datacentre provider to make this change.

Today, its cooling systems account for 25 per cent of its global energy usage.

CYREBRO announces appointment of new global channel sales VP

As the company moves to offer its product exclusively through channel partners, security operations center (SOC) infrastructure provider CYREBRO has announced the appointment of Nader Soudah as the company’s global channel sales vice president.

CYREBRO says its SOC Infrastructure enables channel partners to provide a state-level managed SOC to SMBs and enterprises, with threat intelligence and hunting as well as incident response.

“I’m pleased to welcome Nader to our growing global team as he will play a major role in expanding CYREBRO’s channel presence,” said CYREBRO co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nadav Arbel. “His experience in connecting to partners with complementary customer bases and developing efficient sales processes will be a valuable addition that will accelerate our channel program and overall growth.”

Bulletproof achieves Microsoft-verified Managed XDR solution status

Fredericton, N.B.-based security vendor Bulletproof has announced that it has achieved Microsoft-verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. Microsoft engineers vetted its MXDR services, including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities, all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform, along with human-led services, the company said.

ConnectWise partners with Evo Security

Software provider to IT solution providers (TSPs) ConnectWise has announced a global partnership with Evo Security, which offers identity and access management (IAM) for managed service providers (MSPs), to offer MSPs a cost-effective consolidated IAM platform. The partnership will give TSPs tools to secure access to devices and applications to protect their clients’ assets.

Broadcom CEO announces focus for newly acquired VMware

Broadcom chief executive officer (CEO) Hock Tan recently announced that the company‘s initial focus with its newly acquired VMware will be to develop partnerships rather than focus on research and development.

Tan said that the company‘s goal is to create “opportunities for partners to collaborate with VMware and Broadcom to serve the needs of our customers and accelerate the growth of the business.” He went on to say that the company is committed to investing in VMware‘s existing technology platforms and will focus on “growing the ecosystem of partners“ that have the technology and resources to help customers maximize their VMware investments.

Broadcom is looking to expand VMware‘s partner base and create new partnerships with key players in the industry in order to leverage the company‘s existing strengths and take advantage of new opportunities.

IBM to acquire digital transformation specialist Octo

IBM Corp. recently announced its plans to acquire digital transformation specialist Octo, a consulting firm that provides digital transformation services to help companies increase their digital capabilities.

“Octo was founded on the belief that digital transformation could be delivered at scale to modernize the federal government’s approach to today’s most pressing challenges – from public healthcare to national security, to defense and intelligence,“ said Mehul Sanghani, chief executive officer (CEO) of Octo. “Today, we are excited to join forces with IBM to continue to deliver these digital transformation capabilities with greater reach and scale.“

Pentagon awards US$9 billion contract that blocks resellers

The Pentagon on Wednesday announced a US$9 billion cloud contract that reports indicate will virtually cut out resellers and involve System Integrators (SIs). This move is part of an effort to speed up the delivery of cloud services to the Department of Defense (DoD).

According to published reports, the contract will be managed by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). Resellers and vendors who have been providing cloud services to the DoD will now be unable to do so, and instead must partner with the SIs.

Veeam appoints new chief revenue officer

Veeam, which bills itself as a global leader in cloud data management and backup solutions, has appointed Mike Palmer as its new chief revenue officer in order to focus on enterprise clients and their channel partners.

Palmer will be responsible for overseeing the company‘s enterprise client and channel sales and marketing activities, as well as putting in place a strategy to increase the presence of Veeam in the enterprise market. He brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise sales, marketing and operations to the role, and has held positions of leadership at companies such as IBM, Quest Software and Oracle.