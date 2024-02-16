Channel Bytes February 16, 2024 – Kaspersky revamps partner program; Cradlepoint launches router for service providers; 1Password launches global partner program; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

1Password launches new global partner program

Toronto-based security vendor 1Password has announced the launch of its new global partner program. The first phase of the multi-year initiative, it said, provides partners with access to 1Password’s security suite, a simplified partner experience, and a toolkit of sales, marketing, and enablement resources to drive mutual growth.

According to a release, the initiative is focused on resellers, distributors, cloud service providers (CSPs), system integrators (SIs), and global system integrators (GSIs) worldwide.

The company plans to onboard managed service providers (MSPs) in Q2, and said it has set “ambitious goals to achieve significant channel-led growth by the end of 2024, with further expansion into SMB (small- to mid-sized businesses) and enterprise segments in new geographical regions.”

The partner program will introduce several program benefits throughout 2024, including training and education to empower partners through product knowledge, sales skills training, and technical expertise, as well as a marketing toolbox to help partners accelerate deal closure through demand generation and sales tools.

Kaspersky launches ‘transformed’ United partner program

Kaspersky has launched what it described as a “major update” to its United partner program. The initiative is now divided into four business model-focused streams: Sell, Deploy, Manage, and Build.

Sell, aimed at resellers, system integrators (SIs) and value added resellers (VARs), is an evolution of the firm’s previous United program, while Deploy is designed to expand the network of expert partners who understand the company’s cybersecurity technologies, are capable of pre-selling, delivering a demo, and providing proof-of-concept to their customers.

Manage is designed to develop and support Managed Service Providers, partners who deliver professional services and managed solutions through flexible consumption models, while Build is directed at Kaspersky’s technology partners and comprises two partnership levels: Technology and Strategic.

Cradlepoint launches new router aimed at service providers

Cradlepoint, a provider of cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network offerings, has announced the launch of the X10 5G router, designed to equip service providers with an all-in-one fixed wireless access (FWA) service for small and medium-sized businesses, temporary sites, and remote workers.

The company said in a release that the X10 5G router, which is available now, “delivers enterprise-grade connectivity and ease-of-management through NetCloud Manager, while enabling service providers to craft tiered security and Quality of Service (QoS)-based plans.

“(It) is designed to provide fast and reliable 5G connectivity, enabling service providers to offer their business customers day-one connectivity using the cellular network or as a backup cellular connection, helping businesses connect quickly and securely to the internet and avoid network downtime.”

Are you one of Canada’s Top 100 solution providers

With 2023 now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take a quick look back and determine how you rank within Canada’s solution provider field. Here at Channel Daily News, we have begun accepting online submissions for the annual rankings, which will be unveiled on Thursday, April 18.

The Top 100 list celebrates Canadian success based on total 2023 gross revenue from ICT goods and services sold and purchased by organizations located in Canada.

To get in the running for this year’s honour roll, all you need to do is complete a 10-minute survey. In addition to helping us determine the final rankings, this survey will be used to create our annual benchmark report, which is a uniquely valuable resource for understanding the state of Canada’s IT Channel.

You worked hard last year – get the recognition you deserve! The deadline to make your submission is March 1, 2024.

CIQ offers LTS for Rocky Linux via AWS Marketplace

Enterprise software infrastructure vendor CIQ has announced that it now extends the life of Rocky Linux point releases with CIQ long term support (LTS) for Rocky Linux 8.6, 8.8 and 9.2 images on AWS.

Through AWS Marketplace, customers can subscribe to 24/7 access to the latest images of Rocky Linux point releases via cloud images that are, it said, “engineered by CIQ for mission-critical enterprise workloads, optimized for AWS, and integrated into CIQ Mountain for continuous access to security and bug fixes.

CIQ LTS for Rocky Linux is a subscription service available to anyone with an AWS account. Via AWS Marketplace, the company said in a release, “LTS subscribers have self-service access to the updated images and do not need to contact CIQ or have an enterprise-level support license to use them.”

LTS support for each image lasts for 18 months after the release is retired from the open source Rocky Linux project, the company said.

Skyhigh adds professional services, MSP capabilities to Altitude

Skyhigh Security this week announced the expansion of its Altitude Partner Program, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the program’s launch. The company said it now offers professional services and managed service provider (MSP) specializations, providing partners with a streamlined route to market for Skyhigh Security’s product portfolio.

“In the current economic landscape, the cost of dedicated on-site cybersecurity teams may be prohibitive for some organizations,” it said in a release. “With Skyhigh Security’s new MSP program, customers can outsource this function to specialized partners who possess the expertise and staffing capabilities to manage security services on their behalf.

“Additionally, Skyhigh’s professional service offering equips channel partners with deployment training in order to fully support customer needs for product and deployment expertise.”

Scott Goree, the firm’s vice president, global partners and alliances, said, “by adding professional services and MSP capabilities to our partner program offering, we are increasing routes to market for our partners and giving them training, tools and products to support customers in new capacities.”

Nominations open for CDN Channel Innovation Awards

Each year, Channel Daily News celebrates the best in innovation from Canada’s IT channel. Do you know – or are you – a solution provider who pushed the envelope last year? We want to know what you/they did – and how it helped the client. Winning solutions will be celebrated at the Channel Innovation Awards on Thursday, April 18. Deadline for nominations is March 1.

You can submit nominations in any of the following categories – and yes, you can nominate yourself:

Data Analytics Master: Recognizing innovation in data or analytics offerings that solves a business problem/challenge or creates additional value for clients

Innovator(s) of the Year: Recognizing any initiative or a solution that has helped a partner or client succeed in an extraordinary fashion

Remote Work and Collaborative Workspaces Wunderkind: Recognizing innovative initiatives that increased collaboration, communication, and productivity in the workplace

Cybersecurity Ninja: Recognizing an innovation in the form of a new or enhanced security offering that results in increased cybersecurity protection for new and existing clients

AI Trailblazer: Recognizing innovation in employing artificial intelligence technologies to create or transform solutions to deliver significant business impact

C4 Award for Diversity and Inclusion: Recognizing an organization that has been working hard to meet challenges around diversity and inclusion