Channel Bytes July 21, 2023 – Intel licenses NUCs to ASUS; CIQ launches partner program; Wipro invests in AI ecosystem; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Register now: Women in the IT Channel Luncheon is Aug. 24

Join us on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Aga Khan Museum for the CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon, where we will shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of women in Canada’s IT channel. We will be honouring outstanding women with two prestigious awards: the Rising Star, acknowledging a trailblazer whose recent accomplishments promise an even brighter future, and 2023’s Mentor of the Year, a woman who has dedicated herself to guiding others in their personal and professional growth. We will also pay special tribute to Fawn Annan, who led IT World Canada from 2010 until her passing in May of this year.

This year’s keynote speaker is best-selling author and gender equity, inclusion and human rights advocate Samra Zafar.

Upstack acquires Sidepath Global

Digital infrastructure platform provider Upstack has announced that it is acquiring full service provider of telecom services provider Sidepath Global and has formed a strategic partnership with Sidepath Global’s sister company, Sidepath Inc., an IT VAR based in Laguna Hills, California, for hardware and pro services. This is Upstack’s 28th acquisition in two years.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Snow Software announces winners of its annual awards

Technology intelligence provider Snow Software has announced the winners of the third annual Technology Intelligence Awards. Submissions were assessed by a panel of judges across nine categories, awarding the top organizations for their work in a number of areas to grow, innovate and create impact through technology intelligence. Technology intelligence is defined as the ability to understand and manage all technology.

Snow also recognized the global partners who support and collaborate closely with a number of its winners and honourees, including SoftwareONE, Softcat, CDW Logistics, Long View Systems, Insight, Crayon, PT Astra Graphia Information Technology and Sistemas Informáticos Abiertos.

“This year’s third annual Technology Intelligence Awards gives us a moment to recognize the continuous work and incredible achievements of our customers and partners as they recognize the value of technology intelligence,” said Vishal Rao, president and chief executive officer (CEO) at Snow.

“We are at a time where the expectation and need has never been greater for delivering impact, and the successes of our customers are an impressive reminder of the value of creativity and dedication when implementing programs of this nature.”

View the full list of winners here.

Duuo by Co-operators enters emerging embedded insurance market

This week, Duuo by Co-operators announced the launch of its first embedded insurance API for partners. The integration is designed for Canadian businesses looking to enhance their customer experience by embedding the insurance purchase journey directly into their website, app, or platform.

Duuo Event Insurance will be the first product launched in this new embedded format, providing event hosts with the option to book a venue and secure event coverage in one seamless experience, powered by Co-operators.

“This new journey we’re embarking on rapidly expands our ability to allow our partners to grow and differentiate themselves in their own market, on their own terms. It also encourages Canadian businesses to think about how an embedded insurance solution can add value to their offerings,” said Steve Phillips, executive vice-president, emerging business models, Co-operators.

“We’re flexible in our approach and I think that’s the greatest value here — we’re listening, adapting, and providing solutions that our partners and their customers will both benefit from.”

Platform partners receive referral fees, so the referral marketing agreements can become a new source of revenue.

Wipro to invest US$1 billion in new AI ecosystem

Technology services and consulting company Wipro Ltd. has launched Wipro ai360, an artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem that builds on its past AI initiatives, with the goal of “integrating AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients.”

Along with the launch of Wipro ai360, the company also committed to making a US$1 billion investment in advancing its AI capabilities over the next three years.

“Fueled by this new investment, [Wipro ai360] will help unleash a new era of value, productivity, and commercial opportunities through the application of AI and generative AI,” the company said in a release.

“AI is a fast-moving field,” said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, Wipro Ltd. “Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work.”

Intel licenses NUCs to ASUS

On the heels of last week’s announcement that it is discontinuing its NUC product line, Intel this week revealed that it has agreed to a term sheet with ASUS to manufacture, sell, and support the Intel Next Unit of Compute (NUC) 10th to 13th generations systems product line.

Under the proposed agreement, ASUS will receive a non-exclusive license to Intel’s NUC systems designs, enabling it to manufacture and sell the products and to develop future designs, and providing product and support continuity for Intel NUC systems customers. ASUS will establish a new business unit called ASUS NUC BU.

“ASUS will continue all the current Intel NUC product lines, including the NUC Element U, and will not make any changes to the NUC products or ASUS Mini PC products at this time,” ASUS said in a statement.

CIQ officially launches its new partner program

CIQ, which focuses on software infrastructure for enterprises running data-intensive workloads atop the Rocky Linux enterprise Linux distribution, yesterday launched its CIQ Partner Program.

The launch, it said, “reinforces CIQ’s partner-first channel strategy as the company aims to deliver its suite of (offerings) and services to organizations worldwide that desire stability, seamless compatibility and cost-effectiveness for their IT infrastructure and high-performance computing needs.”

The program, it added, is aimed at resellers and system integrators (SIs) selling to enterprises and government organizations that are deploying and managing infrastructure at scale, data-intensive workloads for product development, scientific research, modeling, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Collaborations fuel ecosystems, and such ecosystems drive evolution,” said Arthur Tyde, senior vice president of business development at CIQ. “With our newly launched program, we provide an avenue for our partners specializing in cloud, integration and channel services to deliver robust, secure and adaptable enterprise solutions to their customers. We want all of our partners to be in the Linux distribution business.”

Benefits of the partner program, the firm said, include deal registration, sales team training, partner directory listing, lead sharing and CIQ joint solution briefs.

Time to sign up for the 39th edition of the CCCGC

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic (CCCGC) taking place Sept. 7 is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, the event is a perennial sellout, hosting an estimated 300 golfers who represent more than 100 corporations from the Canadian and the U.S. technology sectors.

It is taking place at Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre, and sponsorships and foursomes are still available. Move quickly to get your place before they sell out. Further information is available at computergolf.ca.