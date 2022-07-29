SUBSCRIBE
Channel Bytes July 29, 2022 – D&H becomes authorized Microsoft CSP program provider; OSF Digital acquires Aarin; Checkmarx launches MSSP program; and more

Lynn Greiner
View from above of office working destop. Copyspace and background of working table.

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Trend Micro updates cloud security platform

Trend Micro has announced enhancements to its cloud security platform, adding simplified deployment and management of cloud intrusion prevention system infrastructure to remove burdens and reduce friction for running cloud-based network security, and container security free from infrastructure deployment to scan container images faster with no impact to speed. This second update extends the company’s existing container offering, which was the first offered by a cybersecurity provider.

It has also announced that it has achieved the updated Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency, which it said demonstrates that it continues to be a key AWS Partner Network (APN) member in helping secure joint customers’ cloud environments.

D&H becomes authorized Microsoft CSP program provider, launches new BU

D&H Canada, a provider of technology solutions to the Canadian channel, has announced the launch of its new Modern Solutions Business Unit, designed to help channel partners develop practices and create solutions in technology categories including hybrid-based business applications, infrastructure, collaboration, and security. The Modern Solutions Business Unit will support the design and deployment of end-to-end solutions based on how partners want to deliver—and how their end customers want to consume—these technologies.

It also announced that it is now an authorized Microsoft CSP (Cloud Solution Provider) distributor. The Microsoft CSP program delivers partner resources to drive faster adoption of cloud-based solutions among business end-customers, streamlining their operations and improving customer satisfaction. To support this program, D&H Canada has added Microsoft’s cloud-based solutions to its Cloud Marketplace transactional platform.

OSF Digital acquires full-stack marketing cloud systems integrator Aarin Inc.

Quebec City-based provider of digital transformation services OSF Digital has announced the acquisition of Aarin Inc., a U.S.-based full-stack Salesforce Marketing Cloud systems integrator, to strengthen its Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise. This is the company’s ninth acquisition within the past 12 months. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

With expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Marketing Cloud Intelligence (powered by Datorama), Marketing Cloud Personalization (powered by Interaction Studio), and Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP), Aarin serves clients in several industries, focusing on retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare & life sciences.

Zomentum adds ConnectWise Manage Integration

Zomentum has announced that its Zomentum Connect license management application now integrates with the ConnectWise Manage professional services automation (PSA) platform to help tech partners reconcile licenses, reduce data entry work, and improve invoice and billing accuracy. Zomentum Connect, part of the Zomentum Revenue Platform, is a tool that protects partner revenue by automatically synchronizing customer software licensing to professional services automation (PSA) systems, ensuring all licenses are billed accurately. With the ConnectWise Manage integration, Zomentum Connect customers can easily link licenses with the appropriate agreements. Once linked, changes are automatically updated, sold licenses are registered on time, and sales are automatically invoiced.

Checkmarx launches global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program

Developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions provider Checkmarx has announced the launch of its Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) program.

Checkmarx says that the program offers MSSP partners:

  • The cloud-based application security platform, Checkmarx One, which enables partners to work with multiple engines within a single, streamlined platform
  • Opportunities to grow revenue by selling high-value application security services with predictable costs
  • A purchasing model that affords the opportunity to scale managed security offerings in a cost-effective manner, reducing cost and increasing average revenue per customer
  • Expert Checkmarx resources to help MSSPs develop and refine their propositions, tailoring these to their specific customer needs
  • Ability to deploy whenever needed with a variety of options, beginning with Checkmarx AWS Cloud.

Worldwide tablet shipments post flat growth in Q2 2022; Chromebooks experience a sharp decline

Worldwide tablet shipments reached 40.5 million units during the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), posting year-over-year growth of 0.15 per cent, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Meanwhile, Chromebooks continued to decline, with shipments down 51.4 per cent year over year to 6 million units in 2Q22. The decline was expected, as the inventory buildup is still being cleared out and demand in the education sector has slowed. However, shipment volumes are still above pre-pandemic levels.

SD-WAN is just 5 per cent of the global networking market, MPLS still rules

TeleGeography, a global telecommunications market research and consulting firm, has found that the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market for large multinational enterprises is worth US$3 billion, just 5 per cent of the total market, according to TeleGeography’s latest WAN Market Size Report. Local loops connecting customer sites to direct internet access (DIA) are worth US$3.8 billion in TeleGeography’s model—or 6 per cent of the market.

Meanwhile, multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) is worth US$17 billion and maintains 29 per cent of the global WAN market. Together, MPLS and access loops connecting to MPLS points of presence (PoPs) account for 60 per cent of the market for large multinational enterprise WANs. All together, MPLS and DIA port charges remain the largest contributor at US$33.6 billion, followed by local access charges at US$22.1 billion.

 

Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
