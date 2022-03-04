3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Channel Innovation Awards nomination deadline extended

We know you really wanted to take part but missed the nomination deadline for the Channel Innovation Awards. Don’t worry – we’re giving you one last chance by extending the deadline to March 11, 2022. Nominate in the following categories: Data Management Master, Innovators of the Year, Remote Work and Collaborative Workspaces Wunderkind, New Normal Ninja, Emerging Technologies Guru, or C4 Award for Diversity and Inclusion. You can apply to a maximum of three categories. And yes – you may self-nominate.

Elevate promotes co-founder to CEO, announces innovation festival to be in-person in 2022

Elevate, Canada’s not-for-profit organization at the intersection of technology, arts and social innovation, has announced that co-founder and general manager Lisa Zarzeczny has been promoted to chief executive officer effective immediately. She was instrumental in launching the Elevate Festival, which has become recognized as an important catalyst for innovation in this country while also highlighting Canada’s innovation sector on the world stage. As the new CEO, her first order of business is bringing the festival back as an in-person event in the fall of 2022, after going digital for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Traxmate partners on IoT tracking

Swedish IoT tracking platform vendor Traxmate has partnered with connected device manufacturer Abeeway and LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) network management software provider Actility to create a complete indoor/outdoor tracking solution over LoRaWAN for sectors such as warehouse logistics, security, construction and hospitality. The companies say that the integrated solution is designed to deliver reliable location data even in complex indoor and outdoor scenarios like a construction site, industrial zones, hospitals and more, and provides real-time tracking data on mobile assets as well as people.

Acronis SCS launches certified cyber protection solution for service providers supporting the US public sector

American cyber protection company Acronis SCS, which provides certified solutions to the U.S. public sector, announced the launch of Acronis SCS Cyber Protect Cloud, which it calls a first-of-its-kind approach for cyber protection, ranging from backup to security. It’s designed to improve managed service providers’ (MSPs) operational efficiency while protecting the nation’s networks. The new solution has been adopted by more than 19 MSPs and cloud distributors, and eliminates vulnerabilities, provides immutable backups, and maintains critical data protection and compliance. It meets security standards including those outlined via Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 validation, US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-171 compliance, Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliance, and Healthcare Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance.

Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express announced

Anandtech reported that Intel, AMD, Arm, and all three leading-edge foundries are coming together to create a new and open standard for chiplet interconnects called Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express, or UCIe. With UCIe, the firms are creating a standard for connecting chiplets, with the goal of having a single standards that not only simplify the process for all involved, but lead the way towards full interoperability between chiplets from different manufacturers, allowing chips to mix-and-match chiplets as chip makers see fit, making a complete and compatible ecosystem out of chiplets much like today’s ecosystem for PCIe-based expansion cards.

Industry IoT Consortium publishes the Industrial IoT Artificial Intelligence Framework

The Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) has announced the Industrial IoT Artificial Intelligence Framework (IIAIF) which highlights the value proposition AI can enable in next-generation industrial IoT (IIoT) systems as well as addressing the emerging requirements and implementation challenges. It brings together both the IT and OT perspectives and their convergence by considering the various aspects of next-generation AI-enabled IIoT systems. For instance, the framework addresses the value proposition, implementation challenges, and architectural decisions and provides exemplary usage scenarios.

neutrality.one, Neterra and Arc partner to provide an interconnected ecosystem across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East

neutrality.one, a cloud networking company delivering software-defined infrastructure, has partnered with global connectivity and telecom solution provider Neterra and Arc Solutions, a provider of integrated networking solutions, to provide seamless connectivity services across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. The partnership enables each organization to harness the power of the others’ expertise, extend their reach into high-growth markets, and benefit from a cloud-centric interconnection ecosystem. Customers can gain access to this interconnected partnership via points of presence (PoPs) in the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman via Arc’s solutions, 150+ global PoPs via Neterra, as well as software-defined WAN (SDWAN) overlay and underlay services from neutrality.one. Once connected, they can connect via any one of these PoPs and turn-up cloud connectivity, remote peering, data center interconnection and private layer 2 networking capabilities across multiple geographies.