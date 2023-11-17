Channel Bytes November 17, 2023 – High Wire and Exclusive partner on managed security services; SonicWall acquires Solutions Granted; Flare launches enhanced MSSP program; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

SonicWall acquires MDR provider Solutions Granted

Cybersecurity vendor SonicWall has acquired Solutions Granted, Inc. (SGI), a firm that provides managed detection and response (MDR) services to Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The acquisition aligns with SonicWall’s outside-in approach of providing partners with a best-of-suite, comprehensive and flexible portfolio that accelerates their growth, a release stated.

According to the release, “today’s cybersecurity partners need highly automated solutions to quickly identify and respond to new threats across the entire customer environment – including network, endpoints, servers, and cloud. This combined offering will also leverage the latest in AI to provide a differentiated, effective, and highly proficient service.”

Protera achieves SAP service authorizations status

Cloud modernization company Protera, a member of the SAP PartnerEdge program, announced this week that it has extended its 25-year presence in the SAP ecosystem by achieving service authorizations for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

“We can now combine our decades of assisting businesses that use SAP solutions with the added support and collaboration that comes with these authorizations,” said Binoy James, Protera senior vice president, applications.

High Wire Networks, Exclusive Networks sign partner pact

High Wire Networks, a provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has partnered with cybersecurity firm Exclusive Networks to provide enhanced capabilities for managed endpoint detection and response (MEDR).

The new partnership involves integrating High Wire’s Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity Services with Exclusive’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) offering, which is provided by AI security firm SentinelOne.

The combination of the two builds upon Exclusive Networks’ previously announced expanded North American partnership with SentinelOne and, the company said, makes Exclusive Networks’ EDR technology a more comprehensive MEDR solution.

The new MEDR offering will be available to Exclusive Networks’ more than 2,500 customers across several markets, including MSP, MSSP, banking, finance, education and healthcare.

Flare launches enhanced MSSP partner program

Flare, a Montreal-based threat exposure management solution provider, has launched a new tiered Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program, which it said gives partners additional assets and support to help them grow their businesses and deliver value to their customers.

According to the company, its Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform is a “proactive cybersecurity approach that emphasizes real-time identification and mitigation of threats that exist outside the security perimeter of a network.

“(Its) approach helps significantly reduce the exposure to tangible risks that could lead to business-disrupting events, making it a pragmatic and cost-effective strategy. Flare’s CTEM platform can be easily scaled and applied to multiple managed security business models including risk assessments, penetration testing, managed detection and response (MDR), and incident response.”

Flare is now offering MSSP partners a choice of three tiers of service:

Flare for Security Assessments: Built for firms looking to leverage Flare’s platform to augment security assessment services, incident response, drive higher service margins, and deliver better customer outcomes.

Flare for MSSP and Flare for MSSP Premium: Built for firms looking to leverage Flare for multiple use cases and build out a CTEM solution for their customers. Premium partners have access to additional price benefits, access to an exclusive API for seamless integration, threat analyst support, and exclusive co-marketing opportunities.

SolarWinds bolsters Database Observability for its cloud-native platform

SolarWinds, a provider of observability and IT management software, has made enhancements to the Database Observability capability within the cloud-based SolarWinds Observability platform which provides visibility into open-source, cloud-enabled, and NoSQL databases to identify and address costly and critical threats to their systems and business, the firm said.

Database Observability is part of the SolarWinds Database Performance Management portfolio, which includes SQL Sentry and Database Performance Analyzer.

“Database performance is critical to the success of an organization’s IT strategy and business operations. However, databases also lead to some of the most complex challenges that IT teams face due to the complicated, business-critical, and difficult-to-diagnose issues they often present,” the company said.

“Without complete and precise database monitoring and observability, IT and DevOps teams struggle to accurately diagnose the root cause of performance issues, risking costly downtime, decreased quality of service delivery, and other critical threats to health and growth potential of the entire enterprise.”

Organizational and leadership changes at Adastra

Toronto-based Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corp.), which specializes in cloud, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) offerings and services, this week announced key leadership changes aimed at addressing global expansion.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant change in how we will grow and run the business to position Adastra for continued success as we enter the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Jan Cervinka, founder and board member of Adastra, which has annual revenues of US$220 million.

According to a release, the “company’s new integrated structure will allow (it) to better serve its customers by further investing in global Centres of Excellence around cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI), establishing global leadership in key industries, and fully integrating its global delivery capabilities under a single operating unit.”

To support Adastra’s new direction, Rob Turner, who recently served as chief revenue officer and executive vice president of marketing and sales, has been appointed to the position of chief executive officer (CEO).