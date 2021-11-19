2 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

AWS announces new cloud training

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced four additions to further its commitment to train 29 million people in cloud skills by 2025:

The launch of AWS Skill Builder— A new digital learning experience with over 500 free on-demand courses in 16 languages that is available for anyone with an internet connection in more than 200 countries and territories.

The addition of 100 free AWS courses to the Amazon.com website.

The expansion of the AWS re/Start global reskilling program to help the unemployed and underemployed from 25 cities in 12 countries in 2020 to 95 cities in 38 countries by the end of 2021.

The opening of the AWS Skills Center in Seattle on November 22, 2021.

Technology Impact Award winners announced

The BC Tech Association has announced the winners of its annual Technology Impact Awards (TIAs), presented to innovating British Columbia companies in 11 categories, and also announced a new award for 2022: Gamechanger – Climate Solutions.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C.’s tech community has continued to find solutions and turn obstacles into opportunities,” said Riaz Meghji, TIAs co-host and human connection expert and author of Every Conversation Counts. “The past year has shown that when faced with an obstacle, B.C.’s tech sector rises to the challenge and comes out stronger.”

Ericsson launches intelligent automation platform

Ericsson has launched its Intelligent Automation Platform, a service management and orchestration product that enables any mobile network to be intelligently automated. The cloud-native solution will work across new and existing 4G and 5G radio access networks (RAN) and will support diverse vendors and RAN technologies, including purpose-built and Open RAN. It applies artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to manage complex, ever-changing network, device and end-user requirements for optimal efficiency, and includes an open software development kit (SDK) to allow communication service providers and third parties to develop new running radio network applications (rApps).

Digital identity + trust key to online digital ecosystem: report

Vancouver-based identity verification provider Trulioo has released ‘Champions of Trust: A new generation of leadership for a digital-first world’, which presents the results of a global survey among compliance, risk, and IT security professionals in 16 countries. It revealed that 70 per cent of these professionals strongly believe that digital identity is the foundation of trust, not just for their organization and customers, but to build a sustainable digital ecosystem.

“Champions of Trust possess the skills, vision and commitment to use digital identity as a tool for positive change over the coming years,” commented Steve Munford, chief executive officer at Trulioo. “Organizations will increasingly rely on these leaders to navigate the practicalities of accelerating risk, fraud, and cybercrime while creating a safe, inclusive, and sustainable digital ecosystem.”

Palo Alto Networks announces specialization, new products at Ignite ’21 conference

At its Ignite ’21 virtual conference, Palo Alto Networks announced the Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Partner Specialization to help customers detect, investigate and respond to cyberthreats across endpoint, network and cloud assets. The Cortex XMDR Specialization will enable MSSP partners to combine Cortex XDR with their managed services offerings, helping customers worldwide streamline security operations center (SOC) operations and quickly mitigate cyberthreats.

It also unveiled three new offerings: Prisma Cloud 3.0, Next-Generation CASB (cloud access security broker), and a standalone version of its WildFire cloud-based threat analysis.