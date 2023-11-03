Channel Bytes November 3, 2023 – Syncro and Acronis partner on offering for MSPs; Zoom launches ISV program; HP revamps sales and partner organization; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

HP launches new channel, sales innovation, ops organization

HP Inc. this week announced the creation of a new global channel, sales innovation, and operations organization. Kobi Elbaz, who previously led the firm’s global channel organization, will lead the combined organization as senior vice president and general manager, and continue to report to HP chief commercial officer David McQuarrie.

The new structure, a release stated, will allow the company to “go-to-market with greater speed and agility in today’s rapidly evolving market landscape.”

“Kobi comes to the table with deep knowledge of how HP operates, strong customer and partner focus, and a proven track record in leading many aspects of HP’s business – including leadership roles in country, region and global management, sales, product category management and channel,” said McQuarrie.

The organizational change, said Elbaz, “allows us to tackle current challenges, accelerate growth areas, and arms us with the required tools and capabilities we need to serve our valued customers and partners.”

Syncro and Acronis partner on backup, storage management for MSPs

Syncro, provider of an all-in-one professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform for managed service providers (MSPs), and security and data protection vendor Acronis have joined forces to provide backup and storage management solutions from within the Syncro platform. The companies say that the new offering will allow MSPs to eliminate gaps in defences, with integrated backup and anti-ransomware technologies.

“Reliable and affordable backup solutions are essential to our partners’ success,” said Emily Glass, CEO at Syncro. “This easy-to-install application will make life easier for MSPs and help them generate more revenue, all while better protecting their clients.”

In addition, all Syncro partners will now have access to the following:

Cyber Protect Suite: all Syncro partners will now have access to the entire Acronis Cyber Protect suite.

all Syncro partners will now have access to the entire Acronis Cyber Protect suite. Acronis technical support: Syncro has secured direct technical support for all Syncro partners.

To learn more, and to sign up for a free trial, visit: https://syncromsp.com/start-my-free-trial/

Zoom launches ISV Exchange program

Zoom last week launched the ISV Exchange Program, which enables it to sell strategic ISVs’ (Independent Software Vendor) solutions to customers.

“This marks a pivotal moment where Zoom can seamlessly integrate partner offerings directly into the Zoom platform, creating an all-encompassing, unified experience that addresses both technological and business requirements,” the company said in a release.

Launch partners include Verint, Theta Lake, PCI Pal, SuccessPKI, and FaxSIPit.

“On the heels of Zoomtopia, the launch of the ISV Exchange Program was the next obvious step to take in our journey of delivering choice and flexibility to customers, while providing new business opportunities for our partners,” said Chris Moss, head of platform and product acceleration at Zoom.

“By offering select solutions directly from our ISV partners, we are able to meet more needs of our customers while simplifying their purchasing process. This is only the beginning and I look forward to expanding this program with the help of our ISV partner ecosystem.”

Kaseya announces Powered Services Pro 2.0, rolls out Help Desk Services

Global provider of unified IT and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to mid-size businesses (SMBs) Kaseya has announced Powered Services Pro 2.0, which it says features a comprehensive Marketing Blueprint and automation platform for faster marketing campaign execution

Powered Services Pro 2.0’s Marketing Blueprint offers a developed framework, roadmap and certification program, along with an automation platform to launch marketing campaigns swiftly and help MSPs acquire more customers, the company said.

This new offering from Powered Services breaks marketing down into three levels of learning – Master, Expert and Professional – and takes learners through the marketing basics, including SWOT analysis and competitor analysis, SEO, social media, data analytics and much more. Upon completion, participants are awarded a Certified Marketing Badge.

Additionally, via the Automated Marketing Platform (AMP), MSPs can, Kaseya said, “push a button and automatically launch a personalized email campaign, download checklists, customized e-books and infographics, create a landing page, or generate social media posts. MSPs can track their progress on a dashboard, and it will be integrated into AutoTask.” The value of these services, it noted in a release, totals over US$5,000, but MSPs in the program only pay US$399 as part of their existing subscription.

In addition, the company announced that Kaseya Help Desk, its white-labeled solution tailored for MSPs, is now available for purchase.

“Kaseya Help Desk transforms the way MSPs manage customer support, allowing them to focus on core business strategies while Kaseya handles the simple, yet time consuming end-user phone calls and email tickets,” a release stated. The white-labeled services are delivered by Kaseya’s 100-percent-in-region staff located at various Kaseya locations, including Orlando, Florida and Dundalk, Ireland.

Syntax Systems acquires Beyond Technologies

Montreal-based global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management Syntax Systems has announced that it has closed its acquisition of Montreal-based SAP consulting firm Beyond Technologies.

The combination of Syntax and Beyond creates a team of more than 2,800 serving more than 900 mid-market and large enterprise clients globally, with 26 offices across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia, a release stated.

“We see a big opportunity in creating even more value for clients with our combined expertise in manufacturing, natural resources, construction, retail, consumer industries, life sciences and the public sector,” said Christian Primeau, global CEO of Syntax. “Our deep relationships with SAP, our company cultures, and shared values will enable us to move quickly together as a global team to recognize time to value quickly.”

“As a technology business leader, you must continually ask, how can I serve my clients’ best interest now and for what’s to come,” said Luc Dubois, partner and CEO, Beyond Technologies. “Becoming part of the Syntax family gives us that path for the future through an expanded geographical reach, consulting practice, and incremental solutions for clients in areas like security, data and IoT. With Syntax as a partner, we have the benefit of keeping our boutique nature but have the support to deliver at scale.”

Western Digital to spin off flash memory business

Digital storage vendor Western Digital announced this week that it plans to spin off the flash memory business it built following its US$19 billion acquisition of SanDisk in 2016 into a separate publicly-traded company. The announcement comes after a proposed merger of the unit with Japan’s Kioxia fell through due to opposition from a Kioxia investor, memory chip maker SK Hynix.

The split is scheduled for the second half of 2024, although the company said it is open to alternatives. However, in an article, Reuters quoted Kinngai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group, who ruled out any other approaches for the flash memory business. “We are not expecting any other company to bid,” he said.

Radiant Logic upgrades its partner program

Identity data vendor Radiant Logic this week announced the global expansion and revitalization of the Radiant Logic Partner Program, which it said is “designed to provide end-to-end solutions for partners to help solve today’s most complex identity and IT infrastructure challenges.

“Radiant Logic seeks to work with best-in-class partners, resellers, integrators and ISVs to build a community that focuses on radically simplifying identity management, securing the organization, and helping enterprises to leverage the business value of their identity data.”

The partner program will be led by Jeff Tishgart, who has taken on the role of vice president, global partners and alliances.

“Jeff’s extensive experience and commitment to the development of global alliances will be instrumental in supporting Radiant Logic as we forge new relationships with strategic channel partners and ensure our solutions are accessible to organizations across the globe,” said Joe Sander, CEO of Radiant Logic.