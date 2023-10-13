Channel Bytes October 13, 2023 –  Last chance to register for MapleSEC; OpenText launches new partner program; New Asimily program focuses on IoT security, risk management; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

AvePoint launches AI-powered ILM offering

SaaS operations optimization and secure collaboration vendor AvePoint has announced the launch of AvePoint Opus, its AI-powered information lifecycle management (ILM) offering. As part of the AvePoint Confidence Platform’s Resilience Suite, AvePoint Opus, it says, “enables organizations to discover, classify, protect and manage their data across Microsoft 365 accurately and at scale.”

A key component of AvePoint Opus is AvePoint Maestro, which uses AI models powered by Azure Machine Learning to analyze content and metadata and assign appropriate policies to documents.

In addition, the company said in a release, by integrating more AI capabilities, AvePoint’s channel partner ecosystem will be equipped with smarter, more automated tools to manage and protect their clients’ data and collaboration environments.

Varnish Software announces power efficiency benchmarks for streaming

A new whitepaper released this week by Intel reveals a collaborative initiative with Varnish Software, Intel, and Supermicro that the companies say will help broadcasters, telcos and CSPs forecast and optimize their content delivery energy consumption.

It reported that the benchmarks achieved up to 1.18 Gbps per watt for live streaming and 0.73 Gbps per watt for video on demand (VOD). This, the companies said, could reduce streaming power requirements by two thirds – paving the way for more sustainable and economical next-gen digital experiences.

The whitepaper includes research into the scalability of content delivery network (CDN) edge node performance and energy efficiency across four different performance levels, and builds on the ongoing collaboration and achievements by Varnish, Intel and Supermicro earlier this year.

Syncro and Channel Partner release 2023 MSP Technology Map

Managed service provider (MSP) tool vendor Syncro has announced the release of the IT Channel Technology Map, in partnership with Channel Partner, a provider of research and services to MSPs.

The map, said Channel Partner, “highlights all the companies represented across our diverse product categories. This map is a testament to the sheer scale and diversity of the MSP industry, offering a visual representation of the vast opportunities and solutions available to MSPs and IT professionals.”

Derived from more than 3,000 MSP reviews, it was designed with the goal of helping MSPs:

Quickly identify vendor strengths, weaknesses, and areas of expertise

Identify potential partners and areas of growth

GetQuorum receives $1.5 million in funding from FedDev Ontario

Toronto-based virtual meeting and electronic voting platform provider GetQuorum today received an investment of $1.5 million from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to help it reach new markets and create jobs.

“Tech companies are constantly evolving their processes and technologies to reach new markets,” said Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for FedDev Ontario. “GetQuorum is demonstrating the strength of made-in-Canada products and processes while boosting its competitiveness and streamlining the flow of information. The government of Canada is committed to supporting the digital technology sector as it continues to grow.”

“This support will help GetQuorum meet a growing market opportunity for virtual and hybrid corporate governance meetings and create 13 new jobs,” FedDev noted in a release.

OpenText launches new partner program incorporating Micro Focus ecosystem

OpenText this week launched the new OpenText Partner Network, which it said unifies the recently acquired Micro Focus’ partner ecosystem with its own.

The move, it said, will “offer cohesive support and greater opportunities to the entire network consisting of more than 30,000 partners. Now, aligned under a standardized program framework.”

The program includes:

OpenText Partner Program for Enterprise Partners – a single standardized program framework with globally consistent expectations, processes, and benefits tied to future growth.

– a single standardized program framework with globally consistent expectations, processes, and benefits tied to future growth. OpenText Cloud Acceleration Program – for mid-market partners, focused on building new business and growth opportunities for partners through OpenText public cloud offerings.

– for mid-market partners, focused on building new business and growth opportunities for partners through OpenText public cloud offerings. OpenText Aviator Thrust for Partners – a new offering for partners who build custom solutions for clients using OpenText Cloud API services to serve customers on their AI journey or to create industry-specific solutions.

– a new offering for partners who build custom solutions for clients using OpenText Cloud API services to serve customers on their AI journey or to create industry-specific solutions. OpenText SolEx program – an initiative that gives partners the opportunity to be an extension of OpenText, with joint solutions that meet specific needs in the market.

The company’s US$5.8 billion acquisition of Micro Focus, a U.K.-based company that specialized in software and services designed around accelerating digital transformation, closed earlier this year.

Asimily’s new partner program focuses on IoT security, risk management

Asimily, the developer of an Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) risk management platform, this week unveiled its channel partner program, dubbed Launch.

“Purpose-built IoT security is critical for organizations that utilize an ever-expanding array of internet-connected devices that spread across networks and increase security risk,” the company said in a release.

“Unlike traditional IT endpoint and server infrastructure, IoT devices have unique behaviors that leave generalized cybersecurity solutions unable to discern real risks from false threats. Effectively securing these IoT deployments requires the capabilities to correctly identify, prioritize, and remediate all vulnerabilities that present actual risk.

Rusty Feldman, senior vice president of global sales at Asimily, said “organizations’ IoT device fleets are mission-critical devices that their employees and customers depend on every day.

“Launch is key to our success in working with our growth partners across the globe. The new program will provide the scale, insights, and disruptive IoT security solution that empower our existing and future customers to continually address this ever-evolving threat landscape.”

Ottawa expands trusted partnership status with BlackBerry

The federal government has expanded its trusted partnership with BlackBerry with a multi-year agreement that will serve federal employees. The agreement was signed by Shared Services Canada (SSC), the department responsible for delivering modern, secure, and reliable digital IT services for the government to meet Canadians needs.

The expanded partnership will provide the government with a custom-made BlackBerry Cloud, and extends and expands its use of BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry UEM Dark Site, and BlackBerry SecuSUITE to enable the daily operations of departments and agencies across the government, reliably and securely, a release stated.

BlackBerry UEM can be used to protect information in federal government systems, while BlackBerry SecuSUITE is certified by NATO for classified level secure communications.