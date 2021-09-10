2 min read

Bridgecrew by Prisma Cloud adds Multi-Cloud Drift Detection

Palo Alto Networks has announced that Bridgecrew by Prisma Cloud has added Multi-Cloud Drift Detection to identify and flag discrepancies between how cloud resources were defined in infrastructure as code (IaC) and how they are currently configured in runtime on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.

“Drift Detection will find any difference between the configuration running in the cloud and the Terraform code, both good and bad,” said Guy Eisenkot, senior director of product management, Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks, noting that it has also taken into account situations where a user inadvertently misconfigures something in Terraform and an admin later fixes it in the cloud. “That’s why we include “Fix Drift” to automatically take the cloud configuration and add that to the code as a pull request, so the good manual changes make it into the code.”

Merger complete: SYNNEX and Tech Data are now TD SYNNEX

SYNNEX and Tech Data Corporation have completed their merger, first announced in March. The combined company, known as TD SYNNEX, is led by Rich Hume as chief executive officer (CEO), with Dennis Polk, formerly the CEO of SYNNEX, as executive chair of the TD SYNNEX board of directors.

“TD SYNNEX is uniquely positioned in today’s relentlessly transforming technology ecosystem,” said Hume in the press release announcing the completion of the deal. “As a versatile distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, we’re strengthening our entire portfolio of solutions and raising the bar on the value we deliver to customers and vendors with exceptional reach, efficiency and expertise. It’s an honor to lead TD SYNNEX with a talented team of 22,000 co-workers worldwide.”

Nebulon launches smartPartner program

This week Nebulon launched its smartPartner program for resellers, along with two new incentives: Nebulon smartStart and Nebulon smartRewards.

“As a member of smartPartner, reseller partners gain access to Nebulon’s differentiated application infrastructure, called “smartInfrastructure”, to help win incremental business and drive more revenue versus hyper-converged infrastructure solutions. smartPartner also provides access to incentives for its members to help them close new deals faster, as well as boost their recurring revenue-based solutions,” the company explained in a press release.

Nebulon smartRewards is a tiered ‘frequent-seller’ program that offers smartPartner members rebates based upon their Nebulon ON SaaS subscription sales. Nebulon smartStart is aimed at accelerating early wins with smartInfrastructure. It provides a rebate on Nebulon Service Processing Units (SPUs) on a partner’s first smartInfrastructure deal.

SmartCIC and neutrality.one partner on SD-WAN connectivity

Cloud networking company neutrality.one and global managed service provider SmartCIC have partnered to extend internet access and cloud-based connectivity to their customers with software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) and to accelerate enterprise transformation across multiple regions including North America, Europe, and Asia. SmartCIC adds neutrality.one’s network and capabilities to its own existing core infrastructure, while neutrality.one will be able to offer SmartCIC’s connectivity solutions backed by its global field services.

Cloud security technical reference architecture and zero trust maturity model released for comment

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released the Cloud Security Technical Reference Architecture (TRA) and Zero Trust Maturity Model for public comment. Both are designed to guide government agencies’ secure migration to the cloud.

Following the comment period, which ends October 1, new versions of the documents will be released, incorporating the feedback. Reviewers can submit their comments and feedback to tic@cisa.dhs.gov.