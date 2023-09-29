Channel Bytes September 29, 2023 – Dell Apex Cloud now on Azure; WatchGuard acquires CyGlass; Kore.ai launches virtual assistant for Zoom contact Center; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Kore.ai launches intelligent virtual assistants for Zoom Contact Center

Enterprise conversational and generative AI platform and solutions provider Kore.ai has announced the integration of its Experience Optimization (XO) Platform with Zoom Contact Center.

Zoom Contact Center customers, it said, now have access to intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) powered by the Kore.ai XO platform, which the company added can automate up to 90 per cent of front-line requests. The IVAs offer no-code deployment, 24/7 self-service, and multilingual support for over 130 languages.

Kore.ai says that IVAs built on its platform can recognize user intent, sentiment, and tone, and enable human-like conversations through its natural language understanding and contextual intelligence. They are also powered by generative AI technology and large language models (LLMs).

WatchGuard acquires CyGlass

Unified cybersecurity provider WatchGuard Technologies has announced the acquisition of CyGlass Technology Services, a provider of cloud and network-centric threat detection and response solutions. CyGlass’s cloud native platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to deliver enterprise-class cyber defense across hybrid networks to mid-sized and small organizations, at an affordable cost and without hardware, the companies said in a release.

The CyGlass technology will add to the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform architecture, delivering AI-based detection of network anomalies with a future Network Detection and Response (NDR) service, and will accelerate Open eXtended detection and response (XDR) capabilities within WatchGuard ThreatSync.

The immediate focus of the combined company is on supporting current CyGlass customers and partners with existing CyGlass solutions and integrating the CyGlass technology into the WatchGuard platform, the release stated.

Mappedin launches free indoor mapping application

Waterloo, Ont.-based indoor mapping provider Mappedin has announced Mappedin Maker, a free application within Mappedin’s indoor mapping platform. Mappedin Maker, the company says, redefines the creation of indoor maps, provides indoor navigation, and bolsters public safety. It is available via the web, or in an iOS app.

The company says that it is the first tool that allows someone to create a georeferenced vector map of a building in a matter of minutes, by taking a photo of an existing paper floorplan or walking around a building with the Maker App for iOS.

AgileBlue announces two executive appointments

Cybersecurity vendor AgileBlue has added to its leadership team with the appointment of Gunnar Stinnett as its vice president of global sales and Peter Burg as its new global channel and alliances director.

Stinnett joins the company with 16 years of executive leadership experience in the information technology, SaaS, and cybersecurity sectors. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies with the sales team, expanding AgileBlue’s customer base, and nurturing partnerships that drive business growth.

Burg will be responsible for expanding the company’s partner ecosystem and strengthen alliances globally.

Dell Apex Cloud now available on Microsoft Azure

Dell Technologies has announced the general availability of Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure, a new on-premises infrastructure platform collaboratively built with Microsoft. The new platform, says Dell, simplifies hybrid cloud with consistent operations across public cloud and on-premises locations.

“(Its) availability comes at a time when partners are helping organizations simplify the management and operations of their hybrid cloud infrastructure,” a release stated.

“According to a recent report by analyst firm ESG, 41 per cent of businesses surveyed are looking to deploy a cloud solution on- premises and 48 per cent of customers are expanding on-premises applications deployments.”

The platform, it said, also accelerates application delivery by optimizing the distribution of Azure Kubernetes Services and Azure Arc-enabled app and data services.

Gartner says security, risk management spend to rise 14.3% in 2024

Worldwide end-user spending on security and risk management is projected to total US$215 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.3 per cent from 2023, according to new forecast from Gartner, Inc. In 2023, global security and risk management end-user spending is estimated to reach US$188.1 billion.

“The continuous adoption of cloud, continuous hybrid workforce, rapid emergence and use of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), and the evolving regulatory environment are forcing security and risk management (SRM) leaders to enhance their security and risk management spending,” said Shailendra Upadhyay, senior research principal at Gartner.

“At the same time, they are focusing their efforts by adopting technical security capabilities that provide far greater visibility and responsiveness across the organization’s entire digital ecosystem and restructuring the way the security function operates to enable agility without compromising security.”

Spending on data privacy and cloud security are projected to record the highest growth rates in 2024, with each segment increasing more than 24 per cent year-over-year.

SonicWall names new chief marketing officer

Cybersecurity vendor SonicWall has appointed Christine Bartlett as its senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO). She will oversee the global marketing team, with responsibility for building the global brand and driving partner marketing.

Bartlett joins SonicWall from Cisco Systems, where she served as the senior director of integrated marketing, including channel marketing. Prior to her time at Cisco, she worked as a consultant, driving marketing and communications campaigns for HP, Chevron, and PG&E.

“SonicWall is a channel first company, and the addition of Christine is another indication of how much we want to enable our partners around the globe,” said company president and CEO Bob VanKirk.

Register now for MapleSEC

Registration is open for ITWC’s annual security event, MapleSEC, a hybrid event spread over two days: Oct. 18-19.

Day One will offer in-person attendance at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto as well as be available online, and feature discussions on the evolving cybersecurity landscape in Canada, survival strategies for cybersecurity leaders, and real-world case studies. Get ready to dive deep into the world of AI for security.

Oct. 19 will be online only, and offers interactive workshops covering cybersecurity evaluation, ethical hacking, generative AI, and more. It’s your chance to gain practical knowledge and engage with experts in the field.

Register here.