Channel Bytes January 19, 2024 – Are you one of Canada’s Top 100 solution providers; AML firm announces channel program; Toad Data Studio is now GA; and more

Aptum retains Microsoft Azure Expert MSP certification

Aptum, a global cloud solutions provider that specializes in technology consulting and managed services, said this week it has retained its status as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

According to a release from the company, the program is an initiative in which less than one percent of Microsoft partners globally hold an accreditation: “To qualify, partners must undergo a rigorous evaluation, showcasing exceptional customer delivery, technical proficiency, and successful completion of an independent audit assessing their managed services, personnel, processes and technologies.”

Aptum initially earned this designation in December 2022, and passed the recertification audit process in December 2023.

Nureva joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

Calgary-based Nureva Inc., a developer of audio conferencing offerings, has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program, an initiative that enables technology companies to create products that integrate with the Q-SYS cloud-manageable audio, video, and control platform.

Nureva has developed a Q-SYS-certified plugin to deliver audio control for its HDL310 and HDL410 audio conferencing systems (the HDL pro series), which it said will enhance and simplify the remote experience.

According to a release, the “plugin enables customers to adjust the HDL pro series systems from the Q-SYS audio, video, and control platform. They can recalibrate the microphone system and adjust the speaker volume, microphone mute, and EQ.

“The HDL pro series systems’ sound location data is also included in the plugin and can be used to automate Q-SYS cameras without additional programming. The microphone status can also be monitored inside the plugin and connected to a monitoring proxy to enable monitoring and management with Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager.”

AML vendor Minerva launches new channel initiative

Minerva, a company that specializes in anti-money laundering (AML) compliance technology, this week announced a new channel program, one it said will provide partners and their customers with access to its various offerings designed to ensure both are in compliance with the latest regulations, and are proactively protected from financial crime.

The channel program is designed for organizations looking to resell, co-sell, integrate, or refer Minerva’s AML offerings to customers, a release stated, adding that global data, analytics, and technology company Equifax Canada is the first announced partner.

The company, the release said, “provides financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies with a unique blend of differentiated data and analytics powered by cloud technology that drives insights to power decisions to move people forward.”

The two companies have a “shared commitment to empower Canadian businesses with powerful tools and technology to help prevent fraud and fight financial crime,” said Sue Hutchison, president of Equifax Canada.

According to the release, Minerva’s platform uses deep learning models and neural networks to analyze billions of data points in 147 languages to help compliance teams get ahead of financial crime.

Quest Software unveils standalone Toad Data Studio

Global systems management, data protection and security software provider Quest Software has announced the general availability of Toad Data Studio, which it described as “an all-in-one platform to enable streamlined database management in multi-database platform environments.”

“Toad Data Studio blends the award-winning Toad legacy of productivity, functionality and visualization with the ability to connect to nearly every database in an IT environment via a unified data management tool,” the company said in a release. “This platform empowers data engineers, developers and database administrators to fully democratize, manage and utilize data for key business priorities at scale.”

The company is hosting an Intro to Toad Data Studio webinar on Jan. 25.

Denise Millard named chief partner officer at Dell

Dell Technologies has announced that Denise Millard has become its chief partner officer, reporting to Bill Scannell, president, global sales and customer operations. She also continues to lead global partner strategy and programs, defining and executing upon the strategic vision for Dell’s go-to-market partner ecosystems, and maintains leadership of global alliances and industries, a release stated.

Dell’s global channel sales teams will now report into their respective regional sales leaders, working closely with Millard’s partner strategy and programs team to “build on our strong momentum and world-class partner experience. With this move, Dell is more closely aligning its channel and broader sales teams to best support partners within the regions and further integrate partners into our go-to-market activities,” the company said in the release.

Dell also announced that Diego Majdalani, who led global channel sales, has decided to leave the company at the end of March.