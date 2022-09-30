Channel Bytes September 30, 2022 – ESET launches new solutions for MSPs; Firewall sales surge in Q2; Customer transaction experience can hurt cash flow; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

ESET launches new cloud and XDR solutions for Managed Service Providers

Digital security vendor ESET today announced the launch of new cloud and XDR offerings for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). By expanding the ESET PROTECT Platform to include ESET Inspect and ESET Inspect Cloud, MSPs and their business customers will now have access to dedicated XDR security offerings on prem or via the cloud.

Today’s announcements include:

ESET Inspect Cloud for MSP: Previously released for the enterprise market, ESET Inspect Cloud is a cloud-based tool that enables MSPs to evolve the ESET PROTECT Platform into an XDR solution for enterprise-grade security and risk management capabilities, including advanced threat hunting, incident response, full network visibility and cloud-based threat defense. ESET Inspect and ESET Inspect Cloud will be accessible via ESET’s MSP Administrator platform, currently used by partners.

EDM Kaseya VSA Management: The ESET Direct Endpoint Management plugin for MSPs using the Kaseya VSA Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tool offers MSPs a range of functionality, from fast installation and deployment to policy management, allowing for a high level of automation, works from Kaseya VSA, and communicates directly with endpoints.

Flexible Billing: The new offering will allow current and prospective MSP customers access to a simplified digital security platform, with MSP-optimized solutions that are easy to use, help minimize their daily operations, and allow MSPs to provide top-rated security to help solidify their own customers’ trust. MSP partners ‘pay as they go’ monthly and only for the subscriptions they actually need.

ARM Advancements: ESET has expanded its EDR and XDR solutions to include Native ARM Support for macOS. This follows on ESET’s introduction of Native ARM Support for Windows earlier this year.

Versapay: amid economic uncertainty, C-Suite Report indicates customer transaction experience can hurt cash flow

Collaborative accounts receivable (AR) vendor Versapay has published a report revealing the biggest economic concerns and the impact the transaction experience has on cash flow for 1,000 C-suite executives at companies with a minimum annual revenue of US$100 million.

For chief financial officers (CFOs), the top three concerns for AR are inflation (60 per cent), rising interest rates (58 per cent), and labour shortages (48 per cent), lending urgency to the need to digitize. Yet more than half (52 per cent) of chief executive officers (CEOs) said they have a long way to go in digitizing AR.

Moreover, 81 per cent of CEOs admitted that AR processes can be a source of negative customer experiences (CX) and could affect cash flow; across the C-suite, 72 percent of executives agreed that their AR processes are not customer-oriented.

Other highlights:

96 per cent of the C-suite executives said they agree that there is more work to be done to digitize accounts receivable

89 per cent of all C-suite executives surveyed agreed that the C-suite is only as good as their customer experience (93 per cent of CEOs, 90 per cent of CFOs and 88 per cent of chief information officers (CIOs))

81 per cent of CEOs admit that accounts receivable processes can be a source of negative customer experiences

Nearly nine-in-ten (86 per cent) of CEOs state that their organization has lost revenue due to confusion or conflicts that arose during the invoice-to-cash process

GL announces advanced TCP network analytics

Telecom test and measurements solution provider GL Communications has announced its new Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) Analytics application, which helps troubleshoot large bandwidth consumption, failed TCP sessions, packet loss and poor TCP throughput.

The company said that, in conjunction with its PacketScan protocol analysis software, TCP Analytics can process trace files with billions of records based on optimized algorithms. The core functionality is based on the data structures created by the sequential processing of TCP segments in the offline trace file captured by the PacketScan software.

Firewall sales surge 14 per cent to nearly US$3 billion in 2Q 2022: Dell’Oro Group

Analyst firm Dell’Oro Group reports that robust demand for firewall solutions drove the total firewall market to surge 14 per cent year-over-year (Y/Y) and approach US$3 billion in quarterly revenue in 2Q22. Revenue would have been higher had hardware appliance vendors kept pace with demand. Demand outstripped supply for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 Network Security Quarterly Report:

Hardware firewall revenue accelerated 12 per cent Y/Y but was outpaced by the solid demand for virtual firewalls that saw a 61 per cent Y/Y increase.

The top three firewall vendors, Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks (in alphabetical order), represented over 50 per cent of the market by revenue.

Web application firewall (WAF) revenue saw an over 30 per cent Y/Y increase and is on track to easily exceed US$2 billion for the full-year 2022.

The top three WAF vendors, Akamai, Cloudflare, and F5 Networks (in alphabetical order), represented over 50 per cent of the market by revenue.

Palo Alto Networks selected by Telus to secure its 5G network

Palo Alto Networks today said that it will assist Telus in the rollout of the company’s 5G network.

“Securing 5G requires a Zero Trust approach to protect all elements of the mobile network across key network interfaces, cloud workloads and user traffic,” said Anand Oswal, a senior vice president at Palo Alto.

Plans call for the company to also provide Telus with real-time threat mitigation.