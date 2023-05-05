CIQ Mountain launch targeted at IT execs in need of reducing complexity

CIQ, the company behind Rocky Linux, Thursday added a new service to its portfolio, which it said is aimed at enhancing how organizations manage complex software infrastructure and solutions.

Called CIQ Mountain, the offering provides software and artifact delivery and lifecycle management for turnkey solution management at any scale, for organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, whether on premises or in the cloud.

According to a release, “organizations are facing growing complexity of the software stacks they use to operate their software infrastructure and end-to-end solution deployment and lifecycle management. Issues like security, compliance, trust, reproducibility, ROI and full lifecycle management are daily challenges.

“Those demands span a broad range of variation in the operating systems application stacks and support needed to consistently operate with reliability, compliance and efficiency. CIQ Mountain helps organizations address these elements backed by enterprise level support from CIQ experts.”

Gregory Kurtzer, the chief executive officer (CEO) of CIQ and founder of Rocky Linux, said that some of the most pressing problems organizations face is securely managing solutions throughout the software lifecycle across a fleet of different infrastructure types, both on-prem and in the cloud.

“Mountain solves the difficulties associated with operating system management, validation, compliance, and solution deployment for everyone,” he said. “Think of it as a global artifact repository for packages, containers, and other assets, all optimized to provide turnkey solutions, transparency, validation, and security updates as easily as subscribing to the capabilities you need.”

CIQ Mountain, the release stated, offers capabilities to operators of complex infrastructure that include:

Secure image management of Rocky Linux, which solves large-scale repeatability of imaging that is hardened or customized to a chief technology officer’s (CTO) or chief information security officer’s (CISO) specifications, in the cloud, data centre, or at the edge.

Patching of Rocky Linux, which solves the data centre management problem for the Linux administrator, CTO and CISO of updating servers in every environment and across geographies in a systematic way.

Long-term supported (LTS) images of Rocky Linux, which solve the problem of moving applications to various minor or major versions of Enterprise Linux, a common issue for Linux administrators, architects and developers.

It went on to say that CIQ Mountain launches with a “set of certified and supported assets and turnkey solutions – such as Rocky Linux images, verifiable packages, containers, individual applications and microservices, with their associated configurations. It also supports private mirroring of these curated assets.”