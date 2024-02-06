SUBSCRIBE
26
0
Artificial IntelligenceCommunications & TelecomInfrastructure

Cisco launches AI features, Nvidia partnership in Amsterdam

Lynn Greiner

Today, at Cisco Live Amsterdam, Cisco made a series of announcements designed to add more artificial intelligence (AI) power and capabilities across the organization’s portfolio.

“The opportunity to power progress has never been greater,” said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president and president of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Cisco. “In an unpredictable world, technology is at the forefront of solving whatever challenges we may face. With AI, we see infinite possibilities and a future that’s more efficient, more innovative and benefits everyone.”

Announcements include:

  • A partnership with Nvidia, which the two companies said will help enterprises deploy and manage secure AI infrastructure, delivering AI infrastructure offerings for the data centre that are easy to deploy and manage, to enable the massive computing power that enterprises need to succeed in the AI era.
  • New features for Cisco Security Cloud, that include AI-backed analytics for Cisco Identity Intelligence as well as the recently unveiled Cisco AI Assistant for Security that, Cisco said, helps customers make informed decisions, augment tool capabilities and automate complex tasks.
  • Cisco Observability Platform, which the firm said now offers a natural language interface for simplified troubleshooting. In addition, the new Cisco AIOps application now simplifies real-time business health monitoring to automate IT processes and keep operations teams productive and responsive.
  • Cisco’s first SaaS product that allows for trustworthy GenAI deployments in organizations, Motific, provides a central view across the entire GenAI journey, empowering central IT and security teams to rapidly deliver trustworthy GenAI capabilities across their organizations with control over sensitive data, security, and cost.
  • New technologies to help businesses develop and optimize infrastructure to support AI, including the new Cisco X-Series Direct, which is designed for environments where customers need connectivity and compute power at the edge to support more applications with less infrastructure, and the expanded offering of converged and hyperconverged validated designs that build on the recently announced Cisco Validated Solutions and AI/ML blueprint for data centre networks.
  • The release (some in general availability, some in beta) of several AI features, including Cisco AI Assistant features across the Webex Suite and Contact Center: Meeting and Vidcast Summaries, Change Message Tone, message translation, agent burnout detection, and conversation summaries.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Bell, Mila to embark on joint deep learning AI initiative

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

More countries to act against misuse of spyware

Privacy
Canada, the United States, France and the U.K. are...

Who is YOUR candidate for Canadian CIO of the Year?

CanadianCIO
Nominations are now open for the Canadian CIO of...

Bell, Mila to embark on joint deep learning AI initiative

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence research institute Mila and Bell Canada have...

Popular this week

Critical infrastructure cyber law needed ‘more than ever,’ Parliament told

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
The Canadian government’s proposed law forcing critical infrastructure providers...

Global tablet market ends tough 2023 with 11% decline in Q4: Canalys

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
According to the latest data from Canalys released today,...

Pass Canadian AI law as soon as possible, expert tells Parliament

Artificial Intelligence Howard Solomon -
A Canadian who is one of the world’s leading...

ITWC network