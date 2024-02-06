Cisco launches AI features, Nvidia partnership in Amsterdam

Today, at Cisco Live Amsterdam, Cisco made a series of announcements designed to add more artificial intelligence (AI) power and capabilities across the organization’s portfolio.
“The opportunity to power progress has never been greater,” said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president and president of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Cisco. “In an unpredictable world, technology is at the forefront of solving whatever challenges we may face. With AI, we see infinite possibilities and a future that’s more efficient, more innovative and benefits everyone.”
Announcements include:
- A partnership with Nvidia, which the two companies said will help enterprises deploy and manage secure AI infrastructure, delivering AI infrastructure offerings for the data centre that are easy to deploy and manage, to enable the massive computing power that enterprises need to succeed in the AI era.
- New features for Cisco Security Cloud, that include AI-backed analytics for Cisco Identity Intelligence as well as the recently unveiled Cisco AI Assistant for Security that, Cisco said, helps customers make informed decisions, augment tool capabilities and automate complex tasks.
- Cisco Observability Platform, which the firm said now offers a natural language interface for simplified troubleshooting. In addition, the new Cisco AIOps application now simplifies real-time business health monitoring to automate IT processes and keep operations teams productive and responsive.
- Cisco’s first SaaS product that allows for trustworthy GenAI deployments in organizations, Motific, provides a central view across the entire GenAI journey, empowering central IT and security teams to rapidly deliver trustworthy GenAI capabilities across their organizations with control over sensitive data, security, and cost.
- New technologies to help businesses develop and optimize infrastructure to support AI, including the new Cisco X-Series Direct, which is designed for environments where customers need connectivity and compute power at the edge to support more applications with less infrastructure, and the expanded offering of converged and hyperconverged validated designs that build on the recently announced Cisco Validated Solutions and AI/ML blueprint for data centre networks.
- The release (some in general availability, some in beta) of several AI features, including Cisco AI Assistant features across the Webex Suite and Contact Center: Meeting and Vidcast Summaries, Change Message Tone, message translation, agent burnout detection, and conversation summaries.