The Channel Innovation Award’s Top 5 Solution Providers have been announced! Congratulations to all the winners and let us recognize their achievements from 2021!

No. 5: SoftwareONE

2021 year revenue: $445M

2020 year revenue: $200M

Main revenue stream: Cloud

SoftwareONE has always been a powerful contender in Channel Innovation Awards, reaching higher and higher every year. It ranked 9th in 2019 and jumped to 8th in 2020. This year, it breaks into the top 5.

Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareONE helps businesses digitize with its diverse portfolio of end-to-end technology solutions powered by its robust PyraCloud platform. Its reliability and efficacy have earned customers’ trust worldwide. Today, the company employs 8,700 employees and services over 65,000 business customers across 90 countries, helping them achieve their commercial, technology and digital transformation goals with cloud solutions sourced from over 7,500 publishers.

No. 4: Compugen

2021 year revenue: $658.6M

2020 year revenue: $625.9M

Main revenue stream: Hardware and software resale

Compugen held steadfast at the fourth spot this year despite a turbulent 2021.

Growing from a small Toronto operation 41 years ago to one of Canada’s largest IT providers, Compugen’s success story continues in 2022 by connecting its customers to the right solutions to overcome their business challenges. With more than 1,800 employees, its passionate team is always looking for new ways to deliver value to its customers at speed. But the company isn’t stopping there; Building upon its excellence, Compugen earned top-level partner certifications from giants like Citrix and Microsoft in 2021, as well as beginning new a partnership with Zoom, while maintaining its excellence with existing partners like Aruba.

No. 3: Insight Canada

2021 year revenue: $750M

2020 year revenue: $675M

Main revenue stream: Hardware and software resale

Coming in at third place is Insight Canada, a solution provider for industries such as education, hospitality, government, SMBs, and construction since 1997. Despite the ongoing talent shortage and impacts on the supply chain, Insight Canada is confident in its growth target forecasts. It predicts that in the next 12 months, it aims to expand in data centres, digital signage, and mobile device management. In addition, it foresees significant growth in key technologies such as cloud, AI, SaaS and security. Bolstered by its strong hardware and software business, Insight Canada saw a nearly $100 million increase in revenue year-over-year.

No. 2: Softchoice

2021 year revenue: $1.2B

2020 year revenue: N/A

Main revenue stream: N/A

When it comes to increasing business agility and innovation, few can match the expertise of Softchoice. With deep insights into the cloud business and an abundant solutions portfolio, Softchoice is the largest Microsoft cloud deployment partner and the largest Microsoft Azure partner in North America. It has also gained prestigious awards including the winner of VMware’s Partner of the Year award, Microsoft Partner of the Year award, and Cisco Partner Awards.

Last year, Softchoice expanded its cloud offerings, launching the Softchoice Cloud Management Services. And in October of 2021, the company announced a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services to enhance Softchoice’s cloud expertise and develop new capabilities.

Top solution provider: CDW Canada

2021 year revenue: $1.660B

2020 year revenue: $1.392B

Main revenue stream: Hardware and software resale

ITWC congratulates CDW Canada for winning the Top Solution Provider of the Year Award for the third year in a row. With almost 40 years of experience in value-add resale, CDW Canada’s expansive product services, ranging from cloud to security, provide end-to-end future-proof IT solutions in sectors including government, businesses, healthcare and education.

Turning a revenue of $1.66B in 2021, CDW Canada says it’s ready to help customers adapt to the new hybrid work environment. It expects to see growth in several areas in the next 12 months. Notable sectors include significant growth in cloud, mobile device management, SaaS [Sass] and Security.

Congratulations once again to all winners and CDW Canada for being Channel Innovation Award’s Top Solution Provider of 2022!