SUBSCRIBE
19
0
Channel StrategyCommunications & Telecom

Cradlepoint unveils new global MSP program

Lynn Greiner

Cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solution provider Cradlepoint today announced updates for managed service providers (MSPs) at its North American Partner Summit in Austin, TX.

The new MSP partner program grew from a U.S.-only version that was assembled several years ago when it became apparent that the existing resale program did not address the needs of MSP partners, explained Tony Puopolo, vice-president of MSP sales.

Tony Puopolo, vice-president of MSP sales, Cradlepoint

“Since then we have grown the business,” he said. “We’ve invested heavily, doubling the size of our sales teams just about every single year. Last year, we added an MSP product manager, a program manager, sales operations manager, and MSP marketing manager and in Europe, we’ve just hired 10 more people for MSPs. It has got to the point where we really need to formalize the program.”

In the past, he said, a partner was classified as either a reseller or an MSP, but now they will be able to play in both worlds. “We’re getting rid of those internal Cradlepoint roadblocks.

“We’re giving them documented requirements and documented benefits that actually leverage across both resale and MSP. If a partner, for example, is making more sales in a resale world, those dollars can apply towards their partner level in their MSP program as well. So it’s not like ‘oh, I’m an elite level partner in one, and I don’t really get the benefits in the other.’ Now all the benefits go across the board.”

Plans call for Cradlepoint to introduce a new subscription model, which, it said, “allows MSPs to control their customer lifecycle and bolster profitability while rewarding partners for their performance and loyalty through future lead generation capabilities.”

Additional enhancements include:

  • Updated Benefits and Requirements that align with the MSP practice
  • Cradlepoint University Training targeted specifically for the MSP practice
  • New MSP-only subscription model and pricelist
  • Planned NetCloud Manager enhancements exclusively for MSPs
  • “White glove” logistics support

The company will also develop an “MSP Playbook,” set to launch in Q3 of this year with the program. As part of the playbook, partners will receive guidance on their market opportunity, use cases and success stories, marketing, sales, training support, and a program review. The Playbook is designed to support MSPs further as they work with the company to create and deliver managed networking and cloud-based services as key components in their offerings.

Fadi Mansour, channel sales and distribution director, Canada, Cradlepoint

Fadi Mansour, channel sales and distribution director, Canada, noted that Puopolo, “took this dirt road and paved it for us over the span of two years, as they discovered what U.S. MSPs want and need from us as a vendor. We are now offering this as we launch it into Canada, having all of these capabilities that MSPs are asking for.”

Further information on the  Cradlepoint Partner Program with the new MSP entitlements that will launch in Q3 2023, please visit: Cascade or the reseller partner site.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Lenovo launches assortment of new offerings at MWC 2023

Related Tech News

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

The new Z by HP performance desktops offer extreme performance

End User Hardware
HP Inc. recently announced its new Z by HP...

Nominate now for the CIO of the Year

CanadianCIO
IT World Canada (ITWC) and the CIO Association of...

Report sets out cybersecurity objectives for Canadian non-profits

Not For Profit
Most Canadian not-for-profit organizations struggle to have a cybersecurity...

Popular this week

Acer confirms data breach, says no customer data involved

Security Howard Solomon -
Computer manufacturer Acer has confirmed that it has been...

Hashtag Trending Mar.7th-Employee overlooked update that could have prevented LastPass data breach; another Twitter outage and Nokia announces repairable phones

Podcasts Jim Love -
An employee overlooked the update that could have prevented...

Lenovo launches assortment of new offerings at MWC 2023

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
At Mobile World Congress  (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, Lenovo...

ITWC network