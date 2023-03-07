Cradlepoint unveils new global MSP program

Cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solution provider Cradlepoint today announced updates for managed service providers (MSPs) at its North American Partner Summit in Austin, TX.

The new MSP partner program grew from a U.S.-only version that was assembled several years ago when it became apparent that the existing resale program did not address the needs of MSP partners, explained Tony Puopolo, vice-president of MSP sales.

“Since then we have grown the business,” he said. “We’ve invested heavily, doubling the size of our sales teams just about every single year. Last year, we added an MSP product manager, a program manager, sales operations manager, and MSP marketing manager and in Europe, we’ve just hired 10 more people for MSPs. It has got to the point where we really need to formalize the program.”

In the past, he said, a partner was classified as either a reseller or an MSP, but now they will be able to play in both worlds. “We’re getting rid of those internal Cradlepoint roadblocks.

“We’re giving them documented requirements and documented benefits that actually leverage across both resale and MSP. If a partner, for example, is making more sales in a resale world, those dollars can apply towards their partner level in their MSP program as well. So it’s not like ‘oh, I’m an elite level partner in one, and I don’t really get the benefits in the other.’ Now all the benefits go across the board.”

Plans call for Cradlepoint to introduce a new subscription model, which, it said, “allows MSPs to control their customer lifecycle and bolster profitability while rewarding partners for their performance and loyalty through future lead generation capabilities.”

Additional enhancements include:

Updated Benefits and Requirements that align with the MSP practice

Cradlepoint University Training targeted specifically for the MSP practice

New MSP-only subscription model and pricelist

Planned NetCloud Manager enhancements exclusively for MSPs

“White glove” logistics support

The company will also develop an “MSP Playbook,” set to launch in Q3 of this year with the program. As part of the playbook, partners will receive guidance on their market opportunity, use cases and success stories, marketing, sales, training support, and a program review. The Playbook is designed to support MSPs further as they work with the company to create and deliver managed networking and cloud-based services as key components in their offerings.

Fadi Mansour, channel sales and distribution director, Canada, noted that Puopolo, “took this dirt road and paved it for us over the span of two years, as they discovered what U.S. MSPs want and need from us as a vendor. We are now offering this as we launch it into Canada, having all of these capabilities that MSPs are asking for.”

Further information on the Cradlepoint Partner Program with the new MSP entitlements that will launch in Q3 2023, please visit: Cascade or the reseller partner site.