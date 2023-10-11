CyberCatch launches digital standards manager

CyberCatch Holdings Inc., a cybersecurity compliance and risk mitigation solutions provider, has announced the launch of its compliance assessment offering.

The Digital Standards Manager is designed as a comprehensive solution that serves as a catch-all for digital technology compliance assessments within organizations.

It contains, “A workflow engine, compliance tips, charts, reports and an evidence repository,” encompassing standards including “data governance, privacy, cybersecurity, IoT, and AI ethics,” the company said in a release.



This product is the result of a collaboration between CyberCatch and The Digital Governance Council (formerly the CIO Strategy Council), an organization that helps Canada’s executive leaders to, “identify, prioritize and act on digital governance opportunities and challenges.” It is also a Standards Council of Canada accredited standards development organization and develops consensus-based standards for data governance, artificial intelligence, privacy, cybersecurity, and Internet of Things, among other topics.

This collaboration previously launched the CAN/CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager, a cybersecurity SaaS solution aimed to help clients meet Canada’s national cybersecurity standard.

“CyberCatch is honored to expand our partnership with the Digital Governance Council and provide an innovative solution to accelerate adoption of consensus-based standards,” said Sai Huda, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of CyberCatch. “The standards created by the Digital Governance Standards Institute are forward thinking and a model for the rest of the world to follow to digitize and drive the economy.”



The Digital Standards Manager is already available to users.