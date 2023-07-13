Dell focuses on Microsoft technology users with new services

In a move aimed at providing IT executives with an external lifeline when it comes to maximizing business outcomes through projects they plan, launch, and implement, Dell Technologies yesterday announced a series of new services for organizations using Microsoft technology offerings.

According to a blog post from Scott Bils, vice president of product management for Dell Professional Services, “the world continues to depend on technology to drive innovation that fosters creative solutions and new market opportunities. What is more important than innovating in times of uncertainty? Maximizing the business outcomes achieved with technology. However, many organizations lack the skills and means to do so.”

In it, Bils references a study commissioned by Dell earlier this year and conducted by Forrester Consulting that revealed 75 per cent of IT decision makers surveyed “need external expertise to achieve specific outcomes, and 69 per cent cited a lack of sufficient resources or expertise to realize the full value of their technology purchases.”

The new portfolio of services covers multicloud, modern workforce, applications and data, and resilience and security offerings:

Multicloud: Driving innovation and business impact with Microsoft Azure requires the right balance of technologies and processes optimized for unique business needs, Dell says. Multicloud services cover the running of containers and workloads natively in Azure, using Azure Stack HCI for hybrid, multicloud, and edge use cases, and expanding an organization’s VMware footprint to the Azure cloud.

Modern Workforce: Dell now offers advisory service subscriptions for Microsoft 365 or Dynamics 365, which it says provides “versatile, cost-effective access to Dell’s experts to maximize ROI.”

Applications & Data: Dell says its “new implementation services empower customers to modernize applications for Microsoft Azure, leverage AI-driven advanced data analytics and cloud databases, and deliver faster, more reliable and secure applications.”

Resiliency & Security: “It’s essential that resiliency policies are applied to workloads, applications and data across the IT ecosystem,” says Dell, adding that its new backup and cyber recovery services for Microsoft Azure “enhance the resiliency posture for customers and increase confidence in their ability to restore from accidental deletion, corruption and cyberattacks.”