Dell’s new APEX initiatives driven by partner feedback

Dell Technologies yesterday launched what it described as enhancements to its partner program revolving around the company’s APEX as-a-service offering.

Rola Dagher, the company’s global channel chief, said the move involves “setting higher standards to support partners, grow and modernize Dell’s core business, and create market opportunities.”

Dagher said the new initiatives are based on partner feedback received since a series of upgrades to the APEX portfolio were announced in September.

At the time, she wrote that “in today’s connected world, customers need more choice and predictability in how they consume and manager their data. As we see increasing demand for consumption-based solutions, we are empowering our diverse partner ecosystem to help customers executive today while elevating for tomorrow.”

New capabilities included an option to subscribe to APEX Data Storage Services with or without Dell managed services. “This update,” Dagher pointed out, “gives partners the option to add in their own services and meet their customers’ demands for more flexibility, including a choice around who may manage their day-to-day operations.”

The same approach was announced for APEX Private and Hybrid Cloud, with partners being allowed to implement what was described as a “new instance-based approach, allowing customer to only pay for resources they need.”

As a follow-up to September’s announcement, based on partner feedback, the following was launched yesterday: