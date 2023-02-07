Dell’s new APEX initiatives driven by partner feedback

Dell Technologies yesterday launched what it described as enhancements to its partner program revolving around the company’s APEX as-a-service offering.
Rola Dagher, the company’s global channel chief, said the move involves “setting higher standards to support partners, grow and modernize Dell’s core business, and create market opportunities.”
Dagher said the new initiatives are based on partner feedback received since a series of upgrades to the APEX portfolio were announced in September.
At the time, she wrote that “in today’s connected world, customers need more choice and predictability in how they consume and manager their data. As we see increasing demand for consumption-based solutions, we are empowering our diverse partner ecosystem to help customers executive today while elevating for tomorrow.”
New capabilities included an option to subscribe to APEX Data Storage Services with or without Dell managed services. “This update,” Dagher pointed out, “gives partners the option to add in their own services and meet their customers’ demands for more flexibility, including a choice around who may manage their day-to-day operations.”
The same approach was announced for APEX Private and Hybrid Cloud, with partners being allowed to implement what was described as a “new instance-based approach, allowing customer to only pay for resources they need.”
As a follow-up to September’s announcement, based on partner feedback, the following was launched yesterday:
- Consolidated product category: To simplify the current incentive structure, the company said it was “introducing a single and harmonized APEX+ category for all incentive-eligible Dell APEX solutions, now including Dell APEX Flex on Demand in addition to Dell APEX outcome-based offers. Rebates and earned MDF apply across the full category for eligible partners.”
- Partner deployment: Partners can now deploy select Dell APEX offerings on their own terms with the launch of partner deployment. They can also use existing Service Delivery Competencies to gain more control over their Dell APEX deployment options and expand value-added specialty services.
- Dell APEX competency: This program is designed to help partners learn about the portfolio. “While partners get up-to-speed on this competency, all metal tiered partners will be eligible for base rebates on APEX+ offerings,” Dell said.
- Three new training initiatives: Foundation, for those who are new to their partner position, Develop, for those who are new to Dell Technologies, and Technical, for those looking to develop their skills.
- The unlocking of opportunities for partners through its streamlined Partner program structure, first announced last year. The changes introduced are now fully operational, Dell said, “allowing partners to choose the best route to market for their business and customers, without compromising their earning potential.”