SUBSCRIBE
24
0
CloudManaged Services & OutsourcingSoftware

UPDATE: Microsoft resolves Outlook.com outage

Lynn Greiner
Image by Scyther5 from GettyImages.ca

Microsoft Outlook.com is slowly recovering after a major outage that began late last night. Microsoft’s status page said at the time, “we’ve identified a recent change that may be causing issues with send, receive, or email search within Outlook.com. We’re working to identify the next steps to restore access to the service.”

Shortly thereafter, the company reported that users in North America were primarily affected, and that it was “working to restart portions of the affected infrastructure”. Its next update revealed that functions such as Calendar were also impacted, which in turn affected products such as Microsoft Teams.

As of 9:30 a.m. EST, Microsoft said, “we can see from telemetry that the majority of impact has been remediated, with service availability at 99.9 per cent. We’re continuing to monitor the environment and perform targeted restarts on back-end mailbox components which show residual impact to ensure recovery for all users.” However, as of 10:30 a.m., Downdetector was still reporting outages.

Source: Downdetector.com

UPDATE: Microsoft has reported that all services are now operating normally, and said, “Root cause: A subset of infrastructure, responsible for routing traffic, unexpectedly stopped responding to traffic requests.”

We will update this story as more details become available.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Microsoft to permanently disable Internet Explorer on Windows 10 on Feb. 14
Next article
Dell’s new APEX initiatives driven by partner feedback

Related Tech News

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Ontario hospital recovering IT systems after cyber incident

Security
Another Canadian hospital has been hit by a cyber...

Dell’s new APEX initiatives driven by partner feedback

Channel Strategy
Dell Technologies yesterday launched what it described as enhancements...

Coffee Briefing Feb. 7 – Galaxy Broadband to deliver LEO satellite services, Bell and Staples partner; VentureLAB announces 5th cohort of Hardware Catalyst Initiative;...

Communications & Telecom
Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Feb. 7-Google reveals AI projects, including a chatbot, surge in supply chain attacks and fake news on Twitter

Podcasts Jim Love -
Google jumps on the conversational AI frenzy, software supply...

Rogers confident to face increased competition after robust Q4 earnings

Communications & Telecom Ashee Pamma -
Last week, Rogers announced its fourth quarter earnings, reporting...

New CIOCAN chapter in Atlantic Canada to hold debut event Wednesday

CanadianCIO Paul Barker -
Anyone who visits the website of the CIO Association...

ITWC network