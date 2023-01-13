SUBSCRIBE
Government of Canada invests C$360 million in new National Quantum Strategy

Ashee Pamma

Today at the Perimeter Institute in Waterloo, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry announced the launch of the National Quantum Strategy.

Backed by an investment C$360 million committed in Budget 2021, the strategy seeks to help Canada’s quantum technologies, companies, and talent grow.

Quantum science and technologies are a key focus for research and the commercialization of new products, including effective drug design, better climate forecasting, improved navigation, and innovations in clean technologies.

“The National Quantum Strategy will support a resilient economy by strengthening our research, businesses and talent, giving Canada a competitive advantage for decades to come. I look forward to collaborating with businesses, researchers and academia as we build our quantum future,” stated Champagne.

The strategy will aim to advance the development and deployment of three key quantum technology areas, including computer hardware and software, communications networks, and post-quantum cryptography capabilities, as well as quantum sensing technologies.

C$141 million will be allocated for basic and applied research, C$45 million for developing and retaining quantum talent, and C$169 million to enable commercialization of quantum products.

In collaboration, organizations Mitacs and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) are delivering investments of C$40 million and C$137.9 million, respectively.

Additionally, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) is establishing the Quantum Research and Development Initiative (QRDI), a new C$9 million program to grow collaborative federal quantum research and development by bringing the government, industry experts, and academia together.

The NRC is also receiving C$50 million to expand the Internet of Things: Quantum Sensors Challenge program and roll out its Applied Quantum Computing Challenge program.

Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters are receiving C$14 million to spearhead commercialization of quantum technologies, while Innovative Solutions Canada is receiving C$35 million over seven years to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) innovate, grow, and create jobs in the quantum sector.

Having injected over C$1 billion in quantum since 2012, the government hopes these investments will position Canada as a leader in quantum science.

Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
