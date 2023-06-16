SUBSCRIBE
21
0
Communications & TelecomGovernment & Public Sector

Governments of Canada and Ontario invest $71 million to bring high-speed internet to rural Eastern Ontario

Ashee Pamma

Today, the governments of Canada and Ontario announced a combined investment of more than C$71 million to bring high-speed internet access to more than 22,000 homes in 74 rural communities across eastern Ontario.

Minister of rural economic development Gudie Hutchings made the announcement today in Osgoode, Ont. alongside Ontario’s minister of infrastructure, Kinga Surma and member of provincial parliament for Carleton, Goldie Ghamari.

Bell and Cogeco will be undertaking these large-scale fibre-based projects.

The projects are part of the Canada-Ontario broadband partnership, announced in 2021 to connect more than 280,000 homes across the province by 2025 through a historic joint investment commitment of more than C$1.2 billion.

Since the start of this year, the governments of Canada and Ontario have invested more than C$120 million in large-scale fibre-based projects aimed at connecting underserved communities in Ontario.

Related

Government of Canada invests $13 million to bring high-speed internet in 6,400 homes in Eastern Ontario

Governments of Canada and Ontario invest over $109 million to bring high-speed internet to home and rural communities in Ontario

Residents can use the new interactive online map, launched earlier this year, to see where provincially funded high-speed internet projects are planned, are currently under way, or have been recently completed. 

Today’s announcement, the release noted, builds on the Government of Canada’s progress toward ensuring that 98 per cent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030.

Similar projects have also been initiated in other provinces. In March, the federal government announced an investment of C$94 million to connect rural communities in Newfoundland and Labrador. And last week, the governments of Canada and British Columbia invested over C$3 million to bring high-speed internet to more than 800 households in British Columbia, including 500 in Indigenous communities.

As of today, 93.5 per cent of Canadian households have access to high-speed internet or are targeted to receive access through existing program commitments, the release said.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
TELUS, ÉTS and iBwave team up to re-imagine deployment of 5G

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Channel Bytes June 16, 2023 – Logitech CEO departs; Blancco updates partner program; Nominations open for Women in the IT Channel awards; and more

Channel Strategy
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Another vulnerability in MOVEit Transfer found, admins urged to disable web access

Security
Progress Software, developer of the compromised MOVEit file transfer...

OWASP releases list of Top 10 API security risks

Development
The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) has released...

Popular this week

ITWC network