Facebook’s new video editing app looks to compete with TikTok, in a single day Jeff Bezos got a $13 billion dollars richer, and Elon Musk’s upcoming chip has a music listening feature.

Watch out TikTok, Facebook has released a new video editing app called Instagram Reels, and it’s being described as Facebook’s version of TikTok. The platform will allow people to create interactive short clips set to music. So far the app is currently being tested in France, Germany, Brazil and India. The Reels app has many video editing features and allows users to share the content to their stories.

Jeff Bezos net worth has increased by $13B in one day..yes you heard that… just one day. This money bag comes amid a coronavirus-fueled boom for Amazon. Bezos is now worth $189.3 billion according to Bloomberg. This was the most significant single-day increase in personal wealth since the Bloomberg index started in 2012. Thousands of people quickly took to Twitter to highlight how the CEO hoards more money than some country’s total GDP, as well as recent reports around warehouse workers being treated poorly or overworked.

Elon Musk is claiming that his Neuralink startup is working on a brain-computer interface that will allow wearers to stream music directly to their brain. The Neuralink Chip has not had many details revealed about it yet however, Musk decided to trickle info out this week. Musk also says Neuralink “could help control hormone levels and use them to our advantage (enhanced abilities and reasoning, anxiety relief, etc.) The process of getting this chip will be like getting Lasik laser eye surgery, according to Musk.

