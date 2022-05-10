3 min read

A San Francisco district judge dismisses Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter, a new vulnerability is discovered in Apple’s chips, and Apple’s director of machine learning leaves his post.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Tuesday, May 10, and I’m your host, Samira Balsara.

A San Francisco district judge has dismissed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter. Trump launched the lawsuit last year after he was banned from the platform after the Capitol Hill riot. In a bid to recover the account, the lawsuit alleged that Twitter violated Trump’s first amendment rights. The judge disagreed with the filing, arguing that the First Amendment only applies to government abridgement of speech. Although the lawsuit has been dismissed, it may matter little in the outcome. Trump has previously told CNBC that he won’t be returning to Twitter even if the current owner, Elon Musk, reverses the ban. Instead, he has chosen Truth Social as his new outlet.

A team of researchers from the University of Illinois, Tel Aviv University, and the University of Washington have raised concerns of a flaw unique to Apple’s PC and mobile chips. Tech Radar reported that the flaw potentially affects Apple’s M1 and M1 Max. The discovered vulnerability, called Data Memory-Dependent Prefetcher, could lead to speculative code executing since it tries to prefetch data. Currently, the researchers have found that Apple’s A14 chips used in 12th gen iPhones, M1, and the M1 Max all carry this flaw. Thankfully, the researchers have not yet found an active exploit that abuses the flaw.

Ian Goodfellow, Apple’s director of machine learning has left his post, partly due to Apple’s mandatory return to in-person work policies. “I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team,” wrote Goodfellow in an email to his staff. Apple’s in-person work requirement will eventually require employees to work at least three days per week in its offices. Goodfellow isn’t the only person calling for more flexibility. A group of Apple employees also wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook in hopes of reversing the requirements.

We’re all familiar with the speed cameras that aim to cut down on speeding, but California now wants to use a similar tech for noise. Six California cities will join an enforcement pilot program to reduce excessive vehicle noise. As part of the program, the cities will install noise-activated cameras on its roadways. The camera’s noise limits are set at 95 decibels for cars and 80 for motorcycles built after 1985, the standard noise restrictions as before. Because it’s a pilot, the participating cities are being kept secret.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefings or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Thursday morning. If you have a suggestion or a tip, drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thank you for listening, I’m Samira Balsara.