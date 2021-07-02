2 min read

Kyndryl, the independent company emerging following the separation of IBM’s managed infrastructure services business, announced the global leadership that’s going to steer the spin-off company into the future.

The new business, headquartered in New York City, was given the Kyndryl name back in April, six months after IBM officially said goodbye to its managed infrastructure services business. On July 1, it announced the leaders that will represent Kyndryl globally.

Xerxes Cooper, the general manager of global technology services at IBM, has been named president of Kyndryl Canada.

The senior leadership team, in addition to Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl’s chief executive officer, group president Elly Keinan and strategic markets president Rick Ruiz, currently includes:

Nelly Akoth , Chief Transformation Officer

, Chief Transformation Officer Michael Bradshaw , Chief Information Officer

, Chief Information Officer Maryjo Charbonnier , Chief Human Resources Officer

, Chief Human Resources Officer Vineet Khurana , Controller

, Controller Una Pulizzi , Global Head of Corporate Affairs

, Global Head of Corporate Affairs Edward Sebold , General Counsel

, General Counsel Antoine Shagoury , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Maria Bartolome Winans , Chief Marketing Officer

Kyndryl also announced that it will create six global managed services practices and an advisory and implementation services practice in support, which will pull together managed services, advisory services and implementation.

“By integrating multiple offerings into these six practices and applying our mission-critical system’s capabilities to a broader digital environment, we will be well-positioned to support our customers on their digital transformation,” Kyndryl Group president Elly Keinan said in a news release.. “These practices will leverage the most experienced talent in our industry to support our customers’ success.”

The six global practices are:

Cloud

Applications, Data & AI

Security & Resiliency

Core Enterprise & zCloud

Network & Edge

Digital Workplace

Kyndryl also announced the Kyndryl Advisory and Implementation services practice, which will include a group of senior business and technology executives who can advise Kyndryl customers on best-in-class digital environments and the adoption and integration of advanced technologies.

Kyndryl says it will announce more details on its organization in the “near future.”