IT Trends in Canada: Insights from a Recent Study

Introduction

In the fast-paced world of technology, staying informed about industry trends is crucial for IT professionals. However, accessing studies and reports that provide a Canadian perspective can be challenging, as many publications are global or US-oriented. In this article, we will dive into a recent study conducted by Legend, a Canadian-owned research and analytics company, which sheds light on IT trends in Canada from 2020 to 2023. The study provides valuable insights into IT spending, human resources, cybersecurity, and the perception of technology within organizations.

IT Spending and Trends

The study highlights some key trends in IT spending in Canada. One notable finding is a decrease in technology investments, reaching the lowest level in six years. Factors such as inflation, labor shortages, and international tensions have impacted investment decisions. While there has been a decline in overall technology infrastructure solutions, the financial services and manufacturing sectors show positive signs with planned IT investments over the next two years.

Impact on Human Resources

Human resources have become increasingly important during the digital transformation journey, especially with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The study reveals that attracting and retaining qualified resources, including experienced CIOs, remains a top concern for organizations. The pandemic also led to individuals leaving their careers, creating an additional challenge for the Canadian job market. These human resource issues have a negative impact on handling complex IT projects, hindering organizations from achieving their goals on time and within budget.

Cybersecurity and Data Analytics

As cyber threats continue to increase, the study emphasizes the significance of cybersecurity investments. The initial surge in security solutions during the pandemic has created a sense of confidence among executives. However, the majority of organizations are not planning to invest in security upgrades, which raises concerns considering the persistent threat of cyber attacks. Data protection and confidentiality are key areas where organizations are focusing their cybersecurity efforts. Furthermore, upcoming Canadian legislation, such as Bill C. 27 and Quebec Law 25, will mandate organizations to protect against security breaches and data loss.

Perception of Technology

The study provides insights into how organizations perceive their technology infrastructure. While a significant portion of organizations view their technology as functional, there are also those that consider it cutting-edge. However, some organizations feel that their technology is outdated or insufficient for achieving their objectives. Interestingly, Ontario and Quebec show variations in perceiving the role of technology in defining corporate strategy. The impact of cybersecurity attacks has influenced the perception of technology within organizations.

Conclusion

Understanding IT trends is crucial for IT professionals and decision-makers in Canada. The study conducted by Legend offers valuable insights into IT spending, human resources, cybersecurity, and the perception of technology within organizations. The decrease in technology investments, challenges in human resource management, and the need for continuous cybersecurity efforts are key takeaways from the study. Canadian organizations must navigate these trends and adapt their strategies to remain competitive in the ever-evolving IT landscape.

Interested in learning more? Watch the full briefing on-demand via this link.