Channel Bytes July 7, 2023 – Micro Logic AI partnership; Cisco warns of critical vulnerability; Coveo earns ISO/IEC 27001 certification; and more

Nominate now for the CDN Women in the IT Channel awards

Nominations close on Jul. 14 for the Women in the IT Channel awards, to be presented at the Women in the IT Channel recognition luncheon at the Aga Khan Museum on Aug. 24. Celebrate the accomplishments of the women in your organizations by nominating them for one of two awards.

The Rising Star award will be presented to an outstanding young woman working in the solution provider community for less than six years who is making a significant difference to an individual company, or the industry as a whole. The Mentor of the Year award will go to an outstanding role model who exemplifies the ideal image of a mentor. The award will be given to an individual who has established a record of consistent outreach to individuals in the channel over a number of years.

Infosys Public Service expands in Canada, opens new subsidiary

Infosys Public Services (IPS), a North America-based arm of Bengaluru, India-based Infosys, this week announced the opening of its new subsidiary, Infosys Public Services Canada, Inc. (IPS Canada), headquartered in Ottawa, Ont. with local offices in Mississauga, Ont., Calgary, Alta. and Burnaby, B.C..

IPS Canada says it “accelerates digital transformation for public sector organizations across the country, including federal departments, provincial ministries, municipalities, and crown corporations, and provides access to top tier IT talent and innovative solutions to improve the delivery of government services to Canadians”

Bhanu Prasad Narayan, interim chief executive officer of IPS, said the incorporation “underscores our continued commitment to our public sector clients, as we help them modernize service delivery for Canadian citizens and businesses. Our offices will enable us to tap into strong local talent across the country to support continued business growth in the region.”

Micro Logic partners with QScale for AI processing

Quebec City-based solution provider Micro Logic has announced that it has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) model developed through a new partnership with Lévis, Que.-based company QScale, which specializes in sustainable colocation digital infrastructure.

The partnership, a released stated, will allow Micro Logic to provide large organizations with a high-performance solution for AI applications on Project Cirrus, its fully sovereign cloud that runs on clean energy.

Micro Logic will also make hundreds of pre-trained artificial intelligence models available as part of its offer, accelerating the development of applications in a variety of industries and research fields, it added.

Plans call for its equipment to be deployed in QScale’s sustainable data processing centre, powered by clean energy and designed to recover waste heat, ensuring that Micro Logic’s AI offerings comply with best practices in sustainable development.

Cisco warns of critical vulnerability in Nexus 9000 switches

Cisco has issued a warning about a critical vulnerability in the Cisco ACI Multi-Site CloudSec encryption feature of Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Fabric Switches in ACI mode that could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to read or modify intersite encrypted traffic.

Designated CVE-2023-20185, it affects Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Fabric Switches in ACI mode that are running releases 14.0 and later, if they are part of a Multi-Site topology and have the CloudSec encryption feature enabled.

Cisco says it has not yet released software updates to address the issue, and there are no workarounds to mitigate it. It said in its advisory, “Customers who are currently using the Cisco ACI Multi-Site CloudSec encryption feature for the Cisco Nexus 9332C and Nexus 9364C Switches and the Cisco Nexus N9K-X9736C-FX Line Card are advised to disable it and to contact their support organization to evaluate alternative options.”

Coveo earns ISO 27001 certification

AI-powered relevance platform provider Coveo has announced that it has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the leading international standard focused on information security. To achieve the certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive information, including employee and customer data, financial information, and information entrusted to it by third parties.

ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The standard “provides companies of any size and from all sectors of activity with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system,” according to the ISO website.

“Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.”

MNP Digital wins Microsoft’s Power Platform Impact Award

MNP Digital has been named winner of the 2023 Microsoft Canada Power Platform Impact Award and a global finalist for the 2023 Microsoft Low Code Application Development Partner of the Year Award. The company was chosen for the honour from among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Being recognized on the global stage by Microsoft for the collaborative engagements we’ve led with our clients over the last year is truly outstanding,” said Sean Devin, MNP digital national leader.

“Our clients trust us to deliver transformative services that enable increased agility, productivity, and innovation. Microsoft’s platforms, tools, and ecosystem streamline that delivery, especially low code development through the Power Platform.”

Vantage Circle chooses Calgary as site of its N.A. headquarters

Vantage Circle, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and solution provider for employee engagement, announced this week it will establish its North American headquarters in Calgary, Alta.. This strategic investment positions Calgary as Vantage Circle’s base for international expansion, with plans to create up to 250 jobs in the city over the next three years.

“Smart companies invest in their people, so Calgary is excited to be chosen as Vantage Circle’s headquarters in North America for the growth of their innovative solutions for employee engagement,” says Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek. “We’re pleased that Vantage Circle sees Calgary as the ideal place to scale for clients worldwide.”

Jobs expected to be created in Calgary will include roles across business development, customer success, strategic partnerships, and technical implementations.

Time to sign up for the 39th edition of the CCCGC

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic (CCCGC) taking place Sept. 7 is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, the event is a perennial sellout, hosting an estimated 300 golfers who represent more than 100 corporations from the Canadian and the U.S. technology sectors.

It is taking place at Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre, and sponsorships and foursomes are still available. Move quickly to get your place before they sell out. Further information is available at computergolf.ca.