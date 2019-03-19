2 min read

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is cast in Titanium and an ultra-slim chassis, becoming another premium addition to Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga lineup.

Device Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga CPU Up to 11th gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Display 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504p, 3:2, 100% RGB Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Storage Up to 1TB Battery Up to 10.9 hours Ports 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack Weight Starting at 1.15kg (2.54lb) OS Windows 10 Pro Price US$1,899

Announced at CES 2021, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is unmistakably a high-end offering. As per its name, the laptop uses a titanium chassis to up the luxury factor. Moreover, it’s just 11.5mm thick, which Lenovo says is the thinnest ThinkPad it’s ever made. Being in the Yoga family, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga folds back to provide a tablet-like experience.

To keep up with the neverending demand for a more responsive experience, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga uses Intel’s new 11th gen vPro mobile processors. It accompanies the new chip with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 memory and UP to 1TB of storage, as well as Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, and 5G connectivity. Also inside is a 44.5Whr battery, which Lenovo says can last up to 10.9 hours.

Size-wise, the 13.5-inch ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga fits between the ThinkPad Yoga X1 (14-inches) and the ThinkPad X1 Nano (13-inches). Its display’s resolution maxes out at 2256 x 1504 and supports Lenovo’s Precision Pen, Active Pen, and Pen Pro.

Privacy is top of mind for business devices. As such, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga comes with a fingerprint reader, IR camera with a privacy shutter, dTPM 2.0 chip, and can disable the webcam automatically when the user steps away.

Users looking for a direct upgrade from the classic ThinkPad X1 Yoga can opt for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga 6th gen. Along with Intel’s 11th generation processor, the 6th generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga features up to 32GB of memory, a wider touchpad, a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a human presence detection sensor, and 5G capability.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will be available starting this month for US$1,900. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga will come in February starting at US$1,570.