Driven by the semiconductor shortage, nations that rely on offshore chip manufacturing are looking to bring at least some of their design and manufacturing back home.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill aimed at increasing semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

The proposed America Competes Act includes incentives for companies to supply the supply chain. The bill includes US$52 billion to boost chip manufacturing, $45 billion to improve supply chains of critical components, and $160 billion for scientific research.

And in January, Intel announced plans to build semiconductor factories in the United States, including one in the state of Ohio, NPR reported at the time.

Toshiba will build another factory in Japan

For its part, the Japanese company Toshiba announced last week that it will build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Japan to double its production of power semiconductors in the country.

Manufacturing in Canada recommended

Last November, the Canadian Semiconductor Council released recommendations that included developing domestic semiconductor manufacturing, as well as a Canadian brand and specialization.

The Quebec-based research areas in Bromont and Sherbrooke announced Thursday as part of partnerships involving the government of Quebec, IBM and the Quantum Institute of the University of Sherbrooke will also enable developments in semiconductors. And in Ontario, ventureLAB‘s Hardware Catalyst Initiative is Canada’s only lab and incubator for founders building hardware and semiconductor-focused products, and is funded in part by the government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).