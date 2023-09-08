“The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued” – Michelle Obama

This has to be one of my favourite quotes and sums up last week perfectly. As I reflect on last week’s celebration with a fabulous community of women coming together at the CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon, I am grateful to be a part of this community and excited about the possibilities. The theme for the event was ‘Making an Impact Together’ and this long-standing partnership with IT World Canada is testament to how powerful partnerships can drive positive change.

I know I walked away from the event energized, and positive that we could all inspire change through the work we do as part of the community of women in the channel. Here are my takeaways from the event:

The power of belonging – When Samra Zafar, the keynote speaker was sharing her story, it was heartwarming to see how one act of kindness can spark hope and change. What resonated the most with me was our need to belong, to be a part of a community. At Ingram Micro, our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program – Together Ingram Micro celebrates what makes each of us unique, because it is our uniqueness that brings us together. Our people and their diverse talents define us. Our unique perspectives generate innovative ideas; our lived differences help us find new futures; our varied strengths and weaknesses enable our growth. Through our partnerships with vendors and resellers we will continue to make a meaningful impact in the channel. We learn from each other, and share best practices, and this momentum will pave the way for the future.

Collaboration is the key to success – In today's world of hybrid work, collaboration is at the centre of innovation and success. When we come together and share stories and experiences it sparks creativity, innovation and paves the way for unique ideas. For organizations, these moments of collaboration help drive the business, promote a great workplace culture and help associates thrive and bring their whole self to work. At Ingram Micro, we are focused on the associate experience, creating opportunities for meaningful collaboration that sparks innovation. Our Listening and Engagement Strategy is designed to promote a sense of belonging through different engagement events, open and honest communication, and continuous feedback.

Storytelling – The one thing that stood out to me through the networking sessions, the keynote session and the honourees was the powerful stories I heard. Each one of us has a unique story and it deserves to be told. Events like this are a great platform to build new relationships, strengthen old relationships and share your unique story. For us at Ingram Micro, storytelling is an integral part of how we do business. Our brand helps us amplify our story of being the business behind the world's brands. Internally, our communication strategy helps tell unique associate stories and also drives the employee experience. Stories are a great way to show your authentic self and shine a spotlight on your unique experiences.

As I wrap up my takeaways from this event, I want to recognize the valuable contributions of Fawn Annan whom I miss dearly. Fawn was not only a mentor, an inspiration, and a dear friend, but she personally made an impact on every individual at the event, and to those who were lucky enough to know her. I know she was with us in spirit throughout the event. In her honour, we will continue to amplify the voices of powerful women and continue to inspire all women in the IT Channel.



Jennifer Villers

Director, Marketing & Commerce

