Channel Bytes September 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity insurance value to hit US$17.6 billion by 2028; Cisco and Nutanix partner to simplify hybrid multicloud; Last chance to sign up for the Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic on Sept. 7; and more

Cybersecurity insurance sector to be worth US$17.6 billion by 2028: Report

According to a new report from management consulting firm Markets and Markets, because of evolving cyberthreats and rising business awareness, advanced risk assessment techniques, regulatory influence, and cybersecurity collaborations may shape the growing market for cybersecurity insurance.

The authors project the market will grow from US$10.3 billion in 2023 to US$17.6 billion by 2028, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4 per cent during the forecast period.

“The rise in cyber threats, such as data breaches, ransomware, and phishing attacks, has driven the demand for cybersecurity insurance as organizations seek financial protection against potential losses,“ a release states.

“The demand for dedicated cybersecurity insurance policies and the need to mitigate the risks associated with ‘silent cyber’ have led to the increasing popularity of standalone cybersecurity insurance policies. These standalone policies are projected to surpass packaged cybersecurity insurance policies regarding market growth. Organizations are increasingly concerned about cyber risks and seek specialized coverage solely for cyber risk protection, driving the demand for standalone cyber policies.”

Tenable adds web application and API scanning to Nessus

Vulnerability assessment vendor Tenable has announced it has added web application and API scanning to Tenable Nessus Expert, new features that provide vulnerability scanning for modern web applications and APIs. These dynamic application security testing (DAST) features enable security practitioners to proactively identify and assess web applications and APIs for known vulnerabilities. This includes OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities in custom application code and known vulnerabilities found in third-party components.

The company says that Nessus Expert spans traditional IT assets and the dynamic modern attack surface, including the external attack surface, cloud infrastructure and now, web applications and APIs.

Arduino joins AWS Partner Network

Open source hardware vendor Arduino, which has 32 million active developers worldwide, has announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to deliver enterprise-grade Arduino PRO products that work with AWS for customers in commercial and industrial sectors.

The company said that the Arduino PRO product line, introduced in 2020, provides OEMs and industry integrators with a hardware ecosystem that lowers the barrier to entry and accelerates time to market.

It features 24 industrial-grade products, including the Portenta X8 Linux SOM and UL-certified Opta PLC. Currently, Arduino PRO technology is deployed by more than 2,000 businesses worldwide.

5G network slicing market a US$19 billion opportunity: Report

A report from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research reveals that, although its growth has slowed compared to what has been forecast, the 5G network slicing market will continue an upward, albeit slowed, growth trajectory to reach US$19.5 billion by 2028.

Considering existing market activities, it says, a growing force behind 5G slicing uptake is enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA). To that end, there is growing market activity and commercial engagements from several network equipment vendors (NEVs).

The report notes that these market engagements are a good foundation for the industry to match 5G slicing technology to high-value use cases, such as Enhanced Machine-Type Communication (eMTC) and Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) URLLC.

“5G Slicing continues to promise new value creation in the industry,” explained Don Alusha, senior analyst at ABI Research. “However, as reflected in multiple ABI Research’s market intelligence reports, a solid software and cloud-native foundation must be in place for that promise to materialize. That, in turn, is a prerequisite for a wider diffusion of 5G core adoption, an architecture that provides native support for 5G slicing.”

Fasoo forges strategic partnership with CyberKnight

Unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platform vendor Fasoo has announced a strategic partnership with cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor (VAD) CyberKnight Technologies to help drive its global expansion.

“Cyber​​Knight is the leading cybersecurity VAD in the Middle East” said Colter Carambio, chief revenue officer at Fasoo, in a release. “Our partnership will not only enhance the data security capabilities of our customers in the Middle East but will also serve as a strong bridgehead for Fasoo to strengthen its position as a leading global data security company.”

Cisco and Nutanix announce global strategic partnership

Cisco and multicloud computing vendor Nutanix have announced a global strategic partnership to accelerate hybrid multicloud deployments by offering a hyperconverged offering for IT modernization and business transformation.

The new offering integrates Cisco’s SaaS-managed compute and networking infrastructure (Cisco Unified Computing System with Cisco Intersight) with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, Nutanix Cloud Manager, Nutanix Unified Storage, and Nutanix Desktop Services) and will be sold by Cisco.

Availability details are expected within the next 90 days.

LogRhythm partners with Cimcor to enhance cybersecurity capabilities

LogRhythm has announced a partnership with Cimcor in which the companies will work together to help organizations around the globe increase visibility and protect against modern cyberattacks.

This partnership leverages LogRhythm’s security information and event management (SIEM) platform and Cimcor’s file integrity monitoring (FIM) offering, CimTrak. LogRhythm’s integration with CimTrak allows LogRhythm to ingest integrity data that can identify zero-day attacks, ransomware activity, and configuration vulnerabilities, the companies said in a release. These issues can then be addressed either manually or automatically by reverting to any of the previously established trusted baselines.

Time to sign up for the 39th edition of the CCCGC

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic (CCCGC) taking place Sept. 7 is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, the event is a perennial sellout, hosting an estimated 300 golfers who represent more than 100 corporations from the Canadian and the U.S. technology sectors.

It is taking place at Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre, and sponsorships and foursomes are still available. Move quickly to get your place before they sell out. Further information is available at computergolf.ca.