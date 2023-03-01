SUBSCRIBE
10
0
CompaniesGovernment & Public Sector

MPs summon execs to explain the censoring of news content by Google in Canada

Samira Balsara

Today, the House of Commons Heritage Committee agreed to summon Google executives to testify in a two hour meeting on Monday Mar. 6 regarding the censoring of news content by Google in Canada.

Last week, reports from The Canadian Press revealed that Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government’s online news bill, Bill C-18. 

The Online News Act would require tech giants such as Google and Meta to negotiate deals that would compensate Canadian media companies for republishing their content on their platforms.

Google said on Feb. 22 that it will temporarily limit access to news content for under four per cent of its Canadian users as it assesses possible responses to the bill. All types of news content are being affected by the test, including content created by Canadian broadcasters and newspapers. It will run for about five weeks.

During today’s meeting, Liberal MP Chris Bittle called the move by Google “troubling”, and added that it’s “important that we stand up for Canadians.” 

Bittle also referred to Facebook’s move in Australia, where it blocked Australian users from sharing or viewing news content on the platform, calling it an intimidation tactic against Australians and their parliament. 

The Heritage Committee summoned Kent Walker, president of global affairs and chief legal officer of Alphabet, Richard Gingras, global vice president of news, and Sabrina Geremia, vice president and country manager of Google Canada. 

The committee also ordered Alphabet inc and all of its subsidiaries, including Google, to provide all external or internal communication, including emails and texts, related to actions or options considered in relation to Bill C-18, as well as a list of all news organizations blocked by Google in Canada, and requested this information be delivered by 5 p.m. on Mar. 2.

NDP MP Peter Julian added that Google’s actions are irresponsible. He said he doesn’t think anyone in Canada should support this move, and that it’s a “lack of respect towards Canadians.” Julian said it’s “crucial” that Google is questioned on this matter. 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
CRTC puts off-tariff agreements under scrutiny again
Next article
Nokia shares updated strategy and new logo at MWC 2023

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Microsoft Exchange Online experiencing outage worldwide

Cloud
Microsoft is investigating yet another worldwide outage, this time...

Zero trust advice: Start small, but get started

Infrastructure
Moving to a zero trust environment is so important...

Rogers deepens partnership with Microsoft at MWC 2023

Cloud
On Monday, Rogers joined Microsoft at Mobile World Congress...

Popular this week

ITWC network