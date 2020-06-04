2 min read

The Brandt Group of Companies has reached an agreement with U.S.-based Ultara Holdings, Inc. to acquire the Canadian operations of its GeoShack company and the Canadian assets of Inteq Distributors, Brandt announced in a press release this week.

A separate agreement also announced with Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. assigns Brandt distribution rights for the Quebec market and, alongside the GeoShack announcement, will make them the exclusive dealer for Topcon construction and geopositioning products for all of Canada.

Founded in 1995, GeoShack is the largest overall machine control dealer in North America. It is the long-time exclusive supplier for Topcon Positioning Systems equipment in Ontario, providing sales, service, and rentals of GPS, lasers, survey equipment, and more for the construction, survey, engineering, and agricultural industries. The company also delivers machine control solutions for all OEM construction and forestry equipment brands.

“The combination of the GeoShack team and Brandt’s national infrastructure is going to be powerful for Ontario customers,” said Scott Beathard, president of GeoShack, in a press release. “We’ve worked very hard to build strong relationships and a solid operation in the Ontario market over the years and we’re completely confident that Brandt will continue to grow the business and provide unmatched value for clients in that market.”

The agreement is expected to close on June 26, 2020, making Brandt Canada’s top geopositioning technology supplier.

Inteq Distributors is a complementary business with a Canadian distribution centre in Exeter, Ont. that sells and services construction instruments, optical equipment, survey supplies and accessories. In combination with Brandt’s pre-existing Topcon footprint in Western and Atlantic Canada, the company says these additions will give Brandt a retail footprint to supply geopositioning equipment to Canadian construction and forestry contractors, engineering firms and survey companies.

“We are very excited to add this highly respected team along with these key product lines and support services for our customers in Ontario and Quebec,” said Shaun Semple, the chief executive officer of Brandt. “GeoShack and Inteq have built an impressive reputation over the years and we’re looking forward to working with them to build on that strong foundation as we expand our commitment to those markets.”

Headquartered in Regina, Sask., Canada, Brandt is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. — the world’s largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 100 locations in Canada and the U.S., employing more than 3,400 people.

This announcement is the latest in a series of acquisitions and dealer agreements by Brandt since its purchase of Ontario/Quebec/Newfoundland and Labrador John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer Nortrax in late 2019.